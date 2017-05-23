Advertising

It was the hand slap seen 'round the world. Monday in Tel Aviv, Melania Trump slapped her husband Donald's hand away as he tried to grab it like he does other female body parts.

To keep things consistent on their whirlwind tour through holy sites of the Abrahamic religions, upon arriving in Rome, Melania declined to touch Donald's hand again.

Watch:

Advertising

Nope.

To recover, Donald patted her butt instead. There must be trouble in whatever the opposite of paradise here—Melania wouldn't even help him cope with his phobia of stairs.

Just gonna leave this here.

Advertising

Giphy

And this.

Giphy

Never thought I'd yearn for presidential PDA.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.