Advertising

President Donald Trump arrived in Israel on Monday. During a stately walk down the tarmac, First Lady Melania appeared to bat away his attempt to hold her hand.

In case you missed the weekend, Donald Trump's currently on a world tour, and he definitely brought his hands.

That was a mistake, because Trump's hands always get him in trouble when he's around world leaders. Like when he lingered too long on the Japanese prime minister. Or when he refused to touch Angela Merkel. Or when Justin Trudeau bested him at his own game.

Advertising

Then there's the fact that people go wild whenever Melania Trump's shows disdain for her husband, real or imagined.

So obviously, hand drama + Melania disdain = Twitter feast.

What did Melania's 5 fingers say to Trump's hand? SLAP! 😭pic.twitter.com/AY7N46jM9r — Legends (@LegendsofCH) May 22, 2017

It appears First Lady Melania Trump slaps away Pres. Trump's hand as he reaches to hold it while on tarmac in Israel pic.twitter.com/rWsYlrEJeS — Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) May 22, 2017

Advertising

Slowed down:

בזמן שדיברנו על הסלפי עם חזן, מסתבר שפספסנו את זה pic.twitter.com/9V4R2aSiR6 — Haaretz הארץ (@Haaretz) May 22, 2017

Stay tuned for the inevitable trending topic, #MelaniaDivorce.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.