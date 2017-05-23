Advertising

Donald and Melania Trump's body language has mesmerized the world for it's painful awkwardness and possible hints at a hostage situation. Evidence suggests that she is frickin' miserable in this nightmare she helped enable, but I can't help but think it's nice to see her scour at Donald and learn that we have something in common.

Enjoy this touching tribute to a romance devoid of touching.

A newly updated supercut of Melania & Donald's most awkward moments (just for you, @baratunde) https://t.co/tiuXmx0B74 pic.twitter.com/T8M0H6vLt9 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 23, 2017

Feeling a different soundtrack?

Enjoy the good, old fashioned crooning.

Or some alt-rock.

"She Hates Me" by Puddle of Mudd (2001), featuring Donald and Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/iMnepQo2Ey — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) May 23, 2017

Oh, to be in love and in power!

