Donald and Melania Trump's body language has mesmerized the world for it's painful awkwardness and possible hints at a hostage situation. Evidence suggests that she is frickin' miserable in this nightmare she helped enable, but I can't help but think it's nice to see her scour at Donald and learn that we have something in common.

Enjoy this touching tribute to a romance devoid of touching.

Feeling a different soundtrack?

Enjoy the good, old fashioned crooning.

Or some alt-rock.

Oh, to be in love and in power!

