Donald and Melania Trump's body language has mesmerized the world for it's painful awkwardness and possible hints at a hostage situation. Evidence suggests that she is frickin' miserable in this nightmare she helped enable, but I can't help but think it's nice to see her scour at Donald and learn that we have something in common.
Enjoy this touching tribute to a romance devoid of touching.
A newly updated supercut of Melania & Donald's most awkward moments (just for you, @baratunde) https://t.co/tiuXmx0B74 pic.twitter.com/T8M0H6vLt9— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 23, 2017
Feeling a different soundtrack?
Enjoy the good, old fashioned crooning.
@thedailybeast @xeni @baratunde I thought the music could use a little tuning up. pic.twitter.com/vvVUUMgdGB— Drew Coombs (@random_tangent) May 23, 2017
Or some alt-rock.
Oh, to be in love and in power!