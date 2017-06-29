Advertising

The world awoke Thursday morning to the President of the United States, in the midst of a battle to overhaul the healthcare system and real President of the United States stuff, attacking TV hosts on the grossest, sexist-ist basis.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Real inspirational presidential oratory. Some good, real presidential stuff.

Now with Trump's truly gross, targeted harassment of "Psycho Joe" and "low I.Q. Crazy Mika" with the face, the question on everyone's mind is, how is First Lady Melania Trump's anti-cyberbullying campaign going?

I see Melania's campaign to end cyber bullying is off to a slow start — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 29, 2017

While you'd think attacking a woman's looks is a clear example of the cruel behavior she pretended to care about during the campaign, when her husband's doing the tweeting, she's on board.

Melania's spokesperson told CNN:

As the First Lady has stated publicly in the past, when her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder.

Sure, because criticizing a president's policies warrants attacking a woman's face.

On the campaign trail, Melania pledged to combat cyberbullying as First Lady.

"Our culture has gotten too mean and too rough, especially to children and teenagers," she said at Trump campaign rally in Pennsylvania. "We have to find a better way to talk to each other, to disagree with each other, to respect each other. We must find better ways to honor and support the basic goodness of our children, especially in social media. It will be one of the main focuses of my work if I'm privileged enough to become your first lady."

She's privileged enough to become first lady, but too privileged to care. Giphy

