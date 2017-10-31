Badass little girl dressed in Melania's hurricane outfit to meet the Trumps on Halloween.

The day before Halloween, the president and first lady held a greet and treat for a very substantial line of little costumed kids, handing out candy gift bags and shaking hands. There were little pilots, princesses, a massive inflatable dinosaur, and the costume of the night: Hurricane Response Melania.
The costume had the potential to bring up bad memories for Melania, since it was the outfit she wore after Twitter unceasingly mocked her for departing the White House in four-inch high heels on the way to survey damage from Hurricane Harvey.
Then again, Breitbart interpreted the outfit like this:
So maybe it's more of a tribute than anything else. Either way, feel free to read way too into this child's Halloween costume and decide whether it's a bold political statement or a statement of political adoration. Here are points you could use:
- Bringing up the Trumps' hurricane response in any capacity is an insult.
- There can only be one Melania.
- How did no one in that line of trick or treaters dress as Trump?
- It'd only be insulting if she wore the heels.
- Seriously, did the Secret Service screen kids with orange face paint?
- At least she didn't dress as a demon (Steve Bannon).
- Like, really, not one kid put on a Trump wig for this?
You can watch Melania and Donald react to the costume in the video below, at the 37:00 mark:
Trump loved it.