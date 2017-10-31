Badass little girl dressed in Melania's hurricane outfit to meet the Trumps on Halloween.

The day before Halloween, the president and first lady held a greet and treat for a very substantial line of little costumed kids, handing out candy gift bags and shaking hands. There were little pilots, princesses, a massive inflatable dinosaur, and the costume of the night: Hurricane Response Melania.

this girl dressed as Hurricane Response Melania for Halloween! pic.twitter.com/FtGvCaOyH4 — CANDY CORN IS GOOD (@SaraMorrison) October 30, 2017

The costume had the potential to bring up bad memories for Melania, since it was the outfit she wore after Twitter unceasingly mocked her for departing the White House in four-inch high heels on the way to survey damage from Hurricane Harvey.

Getty Images

Then again, Breitbart interpreted the outfit like this:

First Lady Melania #Trump turns the tables on her critics, arrives in Texas wearing 'FLOTUS' baseball cap and white sneakers. pic.twitter.com/4TerrTBufO — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) August 29, 2017

So maybe it's more of a tribute than anything else. Either way, feel free to read way too into this child's Halloween costume and decide whether it's a bold political statement or a statement of political adoration. Here are points you could use: