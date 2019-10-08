☰
Articles
Home
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Memes / Lists / Comics
Ecards
Newest & Popular
Yom Kippur
Oct 8
Columbus Day
Oct 14
More...
Brand Partners
Store
SomeWine
Someecards Products
Company
About
Contact
Press
Advertise
Newsletter
Jobs
Legal
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
DMCA
©Someecards
Melania Trump spoke about 'helping children' and got called a hypocrite because of the President.
may wilkerson
Oct 08, 2019
@
1:38 PM
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
© Copyright 2019 Someecards, Inc