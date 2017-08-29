Advertising

So President Donald Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, left for Texas this morning, to survey the horrible damage Hurricane Harvey has already done. And, as you'd expect, Mrs. Trump was fully disaster-ready, in a pair of flood pants and at least four-inch high heels. She looks ready to get in the middle of it all and start helping out. If by helping out, you mean "dressing totally inappropriately to help a city currently under several feet of water."

There's nothing funny about a hurricane destroying people's lives and homes, but let's be honest—there is a LOT funny about Melania dressing this way to go visit a disaster site. And Twitter wasn't going to let her off the hook.

Melania's wearing the "eating diamonds" of disaster zone footwear pic.twitter.com/cnK2cbmrAW — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) August 29, 2017

You told me Hurricane Harvey was the name of the club. pic.twitter.com/xpTYkrEELH — Nover (@YoungNobler) August 29, 2017

(Melania wobbles into shelter in 6-inch heels)

"I here help. I bring you perfumes and chocolates." https://t.co/t8G4MP8zei — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) August 29, 2017

They're comimg to visit us here in Texas. Melania is wearing her FLOOD shoes made by Ivanka by Chinese slave labor I'm sure. pic.twitter.com/y2WYmPOYPp — Bristola (@NastyNastyVet) August 29, 2017

Melania with the perfect flood shoes, the higher the heel the drier you stay. — Tom Hasan (@kellyhasan) August 29, 2017

"The higher the heels, the further from the poors." pic.twitter.com/O1jSGBeiEm — april lavalle (@imatoofbrush) August 29, 2017

calm down everyone it's actually practical pic.twitter.com/0H7rS4nL11 — Mitchell Friedman (@Friedmang) August 29, 2017

When your flood outfit pulls off the miraculous feat of making Trump the second most embarrassing person in a picture. pic.twitter.com/8cFADMX9iY — Brook Lundy (@brooklundy1) August 29, 2017

does...does melania know that it's flooding or https://t.co/eXAjQSq8gB — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) August 29, 2017

Melania starting a fall trend: she is turning the F-me pump into FU pumps for her trip to Texas. #MarineOne — Girls Really Rule. (@girlsreallyrule) August 29, 2017

They are in the middle of one of the worst storms this country has ever seen, could someone please get her a pair of wellies ffs pic.twitter.com/tTtvczy6MM — Sarah (@thetigersez) August 29, 2017

Guys, guys, settle down. Melania brought a change of shoes. pic.twitter.com/cqBGjR9tXb — shauna (@goldengateblond) August 29, 2017

stop acting like Melania was gonna go head up a rescue mission lmao — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) August 29, 2017

I mean, really.

