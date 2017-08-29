So President Donald Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, left for Texas this morning, to survey the horrible damage Hurricane Harvey has already done. And, as you'd expect, Mrs. Trump was fully disaster-ready, in a pair of flood pants and at least four-inch high heels. She looks ready to get in the middle of it all and start helping out. If by helping out, you mean "dressing totally inappropriately to help a city currently under several feet of water."
There's nothing funny about a hurricane destroying people's lives and homes, but let's be honest—there is a LOT funny about Melania dressing this way to go visit a disaster site. And Twitter wasn't going to let her off the hook.
I mean, really.