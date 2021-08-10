Melania Trump tried to drag a historian who criticized her rose garden and it backfired.

Melania Trump may no longer First Lady of the United States, but she left her mark on the White House rose garden—by decimating it.

On the year anniversary of Melania's heavily-criticized redesign of the garden, NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss took to Twitter to remind people of the damage.

"Evisceration of White House Rose Garden was completed a year ago this month, and here was the grim result—decades of American history made to disappear," he tweeted.

Melania Trump, who apparently has both an "office" and a Twitter account (congrats!), responded to the criticism by calling Beschloss a fraud and a liar.