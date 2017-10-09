On today's episode of the Real Housewives of D.C., the president's third wife is feuding with his first wife because everything is dumb and we live in a reality show now.
Wife #1 Ivana Trump, not to be confused with Ivanka Trump who Donald only wishes was his wife, appeared on Good Morning America this morning. Ivana talked about her relationship with the president, and what it was like trying to raise kids with him.
(Unrelated to the First Lady Feud, Ivana said that Donald didn't really talk to his kids until they were 18, when he could "talk business with them." What a guy!)
Now here's where things get juicy, and by juicy, I mean "embarrassing for the country." In the interview, Ivana joked that as Donald's first wife, she's the real first lady.
Um, and Donald's other Eastern European model trophy wife, Melania, is PISSED, because she formally holds the title.
“Mrs. Trump has made the White House a home for Barron and the president. She loves living in Washington, DC, and is honored by her role as First Lady of the United States," said Stephanie Grisham, spokeswoman for Melania Trump said in an OFFICIAL WHITE HOUSE STATEMENT.
"She plans to use her title and role to help children, not sell books. There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex. Unfortunately only attention seeking and self-serving noise.”
Melania basically threw her wine into Ivana's face and flipped over the table.
And of course, Twitter is reacting to this reality show hellscape we now find ourselves trapped in.
...Trump just let the Jones Act waiver for Puerto Rico expire, making food and water twice as expensive and twice as hard to get.