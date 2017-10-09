Advertising

On today's episode of the Real Housewives of D.C., the president's third wife is feuding with his first wife because everything is dumb and we live in a reality show now.

Wife #1 Ivana Trump, not to be confused with Ivanka Trump who Donald only wishes was his wife, appeared on Good Morning America this morning. Ivana talked about her relationship with the president, and what it was like trying to raise kids with him.

(Unrelated to the First Lady Feud, Ivana said that Donald didn't really talk to his kids until they were 18, when he could "talk business with them." What a guy!)

Advertising

Now here's where things get juicy, and by juicy, I mean "embarrassing for the country." In the interview, Ivana joked that as Donald's first wife, she's the real first lady.

Ivana Trump says she has Pres. Trump's direct White House number: "I'm basically first Trump wife. I'm first lady." https://t.co/SiTlUUDX2S pic.twitter.com/0DQ5AMQ311 — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 9, 2017

Um, and Donald's other Eastern European model trophy wife, Melania, is PISSED, because she formally holds the title.

“Mrs. Trump has made the White House a home for Barron and the president. She loves living in Washington, DC, and is honored by her role as First Lady of the United States," said Stephanie Grisham, spokeswoman for Melania Trump said in an OFFICIAL WHITE HOUSE STATEMENT.

Advertising

"She plans to use her title and role to help children, not sell books. There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex. Unfortunately only attention seeking and self-serving noise.”

Melania basically threw her wine into Ivana's face and flipped over the table.

giphy

And of course, Twitter is reacting to this reality show hellscape we now find ourselves trapped in.

Michelle Obama used the First Lady's office to give kids healthier school lunches. 😂https://t.co/4af18125je — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) October 9, 2017

Advertising

watching melania feud w ivana pic.twitter.com/yjaVJh0O0p — Oliver Willis (@owillis) October 9, 2017

Can we just recall one more time that Melania Trump's big cause is cyberbullying https://t.co/qW7k9syGop — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) October 9, 2017

Live look at Melania and Ivana in the Rose Garden: pic.twitter.com/mFoeW37D7l — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) October 9, 2017

Technically....

Ivana is First Lady

Marla is Second Lady

Melania is Third Lady https://t.co/0KNXbmyTuG — Lauren Werner 🗽 (@LaurenWern) October 9, 2017

Advertising

So, both Donald and Melania cannot control their anger and pettiness. They deserve each other https://t.co/IPCma2WilQ — (((ChristineIAm))) (@ChristineIAm) October 9, 2017

Me watching Melania Trump and Ivana Trump feud. Me waiting for a "source close to Ivanka" article. pic.twitter.com/2vUfGJw4aU — Ashley (@ashcech) October 9, 2017

ivanka fuming to jared about how she’s the real first lady — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) October 9, 2017

Advertising

The Real Housewives of Donald Trump https://t.co/eBjaWUEeZC — sophie hirsh (@maynotbecool) October 9, 2017

And while you're here...

Dear media:

We won't click on any Melania vs. Ivana stories if you give us stories on PR's crisis/letting Jones Act waiver expire instead. — Christina Reynolds (@creynoldsnc) October 9, 2017

...Trump just let the Jones Act waiver for Puerto Rico expire, making food and water twice as expensive and twice as hard to get.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.