Melania Trump was thrilled these Korean kids were cheering for her. They weren't.

First Lady Melania Trump got to experience super-enthusiastic South Koreans fangirling in her presence—just not for her.

Melania co-headlined an event in Seoul promoting female participation in sports and Pyeongchang Olympics with heartthrob Choi Minho of K-Pop boy band SHINee.

The First Lady smiles at the girl's reaction, thinking it's for her, up until the girl turned around to see Minho in all his glory.

The difference between the reaction to standing next to the First Lady of the United States and a sneaker-upper from young Minho is going viral in both America and South Korea.

I CANT BREATHEE SHE THOUGHT HER FRIEND WAS GETTING ALL EXCITED OVER MELANIA BUT THEN SHE TURNED AROUND AND SAW MINHO pic.twitter.com/YJcvROu6M0 — Dotae Presidency (@siechng) November 7, 2017

갑자기 민호가 뉴스에 나온다고 해서 급하게 여기저기 틀어보다 집캠찍어봄ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ 방한한 멜라니아 여사와 평창올림픽 홍보관련으로 행사를 진행한것 같다~ 민호보고 놀란 소녀보는 표정 개귀욤 ㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜ pic.twitter.com/feHW0F4xPU — hana❊ (@mint_minho_1209) November 7, 2017

I almost feel bad for Melania for a second. It's like when you're in the high school hallway and you see your crush waving at you, so you wave back, only to turn around and see that he's been waving at the popular girl standing behind you this whole time. Not that it ever happened to me. No. Of course not. I was/am THE COOLEST.