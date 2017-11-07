Melania Trump was thrilled these Korean kids were cheering for her. They weren't.

First Lady Melania Trump got to experience super-enthusiastic South Koreans fangirling in her presence—just not for her.
Melania co-headlined an event in Seoul promoting female participation in sports and Pyeongchang Olympics with heartthrob Choi Minho of K-Pop boy band SHINee.
The First Lady smiles at the girl's reaction, thinking it's for her, up until the girl turned around to see Minho in all his glory.
The difference between the reaction to standing next to the First Lady of the United States and a sneaker-upper from young Minho is going viral in both America and South Korea.
I almost feel bad for Melania for a second. It's like when you're in the high school hallway and you see your crush waving at you, so you wave back, only to turn around and see that he's been waving at the popular girl standing behind you this whole time. Not that it ever happened to me. No. Of course not. I was/am THE COOLEST.
This particular video zooms in on Melania's face, as you can almost see a flash of recognition happen behind her eyes.
It's not the first time that Melania mistakenly thought she was having a moment.
Back at the inauguration, Melania thought her husband Donald's loving glance was directed at her, though it was aimed at Jared and Ivanka. When Donald turned around, she gave this now-notorious grimace.
And on this very trip, Donald awkwardly had to turn around and remember to kiss her goodbye after supporting the troops.
("So eager to get to work," or "so ignorant of his wife's presence"?)
It's quite sad, but luckily for her, she's used to it.