The fallout from Kathy Griffin's ill-conceived photo of Donald Trump's decapitated head just keeps coming. On Tuesday, the comedian showed a picture of herself holding up what looked very much like Trump's bloody, decapitated head. Unsurprisingly, this did NOT go over well, in any way, shape, or form.

Kathy Griffin has since apologized in a video, saying “I am just now seeing the reaction of these images. … I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny. I get it.”

But her mea culpa hasn't stopped the criticism or the loss of her endorsement deal with Squatty Potty, a comedy gig in July, and her annual CNN New Year's Eve program.

First Lady Melania Trump also weighed in, issuing a statement that reads:

As a mother, a wife, and a human being, that photo is very disturbing. When you consider some of the atrocities happening in the world today, a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it.

Anderson Cooper, who co-hosted the CNN New Year's Eve program with Griffin, tweeted that he was "appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate."

Former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton also weighed in, tweeting "This is vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president."

CNN agreed, and after taking some time to deliberate, on Wednesday they announced, “CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year’s Eve program.”

Kathy Griffin has also lost an upcoming show. Route 66 Casino tweeted on Tuesday that her performance scheduled for July 22 had been cancelled. The July 22nd performance by Kathy Griffin has been cancelled. — Route 66 Casino (@RT66CasinoHotel) May 30, 2017 On Tuesday night, Advertising Age revealed that Griffin had been dropped from her job endorsing Squatty Potty. Squatty Potty CEO Bobby Edwards said in a statement: We were shocked and disappointed to learn about the image Ms. Griffin shared today. It was deeply inappropriate and runs contrary to the core values our company stands for. In response, Squatty Potty has suspended its ad campaign featuring Ms. Griffin. We have acted swiftly and decisively to demonstrate our commitment to a culture of decency, civility and tolerance.

Kathy Griffin had just been talking to Ad Age earlier in May about losing commercial endorsement deals with Target and Kotex over the years. She remarked, "It's like the Squatty Potty is the final bachelor, and after fighting with all the bitches in the house I finally end up with the rose." Ouch. Guess the wedding is off.