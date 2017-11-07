Melania Trump made the grave error of holding up paper on camera. Enjoy the new meme.

Melania Trump tried calligraphy during the Trumps' trip to Japan, and though the first couple is of course known for thinking their decisions through carefully and thoughtfully, she failed to consider the consequences. There are always, always consequences to holding paper in front of a camera. And those consequences are always memes.

Melania wanted the world to see this:

Melania Trump attends a calligraphy class of the 4th grader at Kyobashi Tsukiji Elementary School in Tokyo pic.twitter.com/y0SVTT8kUc — Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) November 6, 2017

But instead, the world would see this:

Mhm, that's Reddit's favorite meme—the, ahem, dickbutt—the inevitable result of a public figure holding up anything easily photoshoppable for the internet to see. Reddit's Photoshop community went to work. Japan's first lady Akie Abe was largely spared from the festivities.

And this: