Melania Trump resurfaces after she went "missing" for 24 days.

Melania Trump has returned, America! She hasn't been seen for 24 days, and public speculation was growing. Where was Melania? Was she okay? Did she leave Donald Trump? Was she ever coming back?
On May 14, the First Lady underwent surgery what her office said was "a benign kidney condition." She spent five days in the hospital, but when she failed to resurface after that, people began to wonder what the hell was going on.
Well, the suspense is over, because on Monday night, Melania Trump was in attendance at a Gold Star Families reception.
Apparently Trump also joked about his wife's seeming disappearance.
Melania also tweeted about the event from the official @FLOTUS Twitter account.
In response to her reappearance, a spokeswoman told @ABC that Mrs. Trump "puts her family, and certainly her health above all else, and that won't change over a rabid press corps. She's confident in what she is doing and in her role, and knows the rest is just speculation and nonsense."
And, of course, Twitter made a whole bunch of jokes.
So now that she's been seen, everything is fine. There certainly won't be any questions about why she hadn't been seen in 24 days.