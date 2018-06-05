Melania Trump resurfaces after she went "missing" for 24 days.

Melania Trump has returned, America! She hasn't been seen for 24 days, and public speculation was growing. Where was Melania? Was she okay? Did she leave Donald Trump? Was she ever coming back?

Melania Trump had been scheduled to appear at 5:30pm at a White House reception for Gold Star families. The event is closed to the press. — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) June 4, 2018

On May 14, the First Lady underwent surgery what her office said was "a benign kidney condition." She spent five days in the hospital, but when she failed to resurface after that, people began to wonder what the hell was going on.

Away from the public eye for 24 days, first lady Melania Trump hosts her first official event tonight since undergoing a medical procedure. @karentravers has more: https://t.co/coSwrFhOsw pic.twitter.com/4Bg6wb2CRR — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) June 4, 2018

Well, the suspense is over, because on Monday night, Melania Trump was in attendance at a Gold Star Families reception.

First public appearance by @FLOTUS in just under a month at the Gold Star Families reception to ihht. Good to see her doing well. pic.twitter.com/p6pCB4UPbi — Jena Greene (@JenaMGreene) June 4, 2018

Apparently Trump also joked about his wife's seeming disappearance.