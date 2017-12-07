Melania Trump wrote a tweet to honor Pearl Harbor. It was not fact-checked.

Donald Trump's tweet commemorating Pearl Harbor got FDR's famous speech wrong, but not to be outdone, Melania Trump messed up the whole damn day.

Melania's official First Lady account paid tribute to 11/7/1941—which if you're familiar with calendars, means November 7th. That is not today. Homegirl didn't even need to open up her phone to Google "Pearl Harbor," she simply needed to see the date on the lock screen.

The tweet was deleted, but not before it could be screenshot and rightfully mocked.

On Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, Trump gets the quote wrong (it was “a date which will live in infamy”) and Melania gets the date wrong by a month. You had one job. pic.twitter.com/1PkfHYgSRd — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) December 7, 2017

A dude named Chris desperately tried to defend Melania by citing European date format, but Pearl Harbor still wasn't on July 11th.

