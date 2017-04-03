Advertising

Although Melania Trump currently enjoys a taxpayer-funded trial separation away from The Donald in Manhattan, she is still First Lady of the United States. With her title comes an official portrait, hearkening back to her modelling days with an aesthetic straight outta the '90s.

Official Portrait of First Lady pic.twitter.com/K1DUVE5kSI — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 3, 2017

Twitter has some takes on this future addition to the Smithsonian.

1. There's an app for that.

I think you need a littttle more air brushing Melania - don't be stingy pic.twitter.com/NgkmBkSaZ5 — Sarah Thurman (@thesarahthurman) April 3, 2017

2. She's a '90s girl.

a bold and unconventional portrait tbh molly pic.twitter.com/OoyhGtj9qR — darth:™ (@darth) April 3, 2017

3. Something to remember her by.

Melania's White House portrait is beautiful and will make an excellent conversation piece if she ever happens to visit the White House. — Nick Amadeus (@NickAmadeus) April 3, 2017

4. There were nights when the wind was so cold...

Melania Trump's official White House photograph was taken on the set of Celine Dion's "It's All Coming Back To Me" video. pic.twitter.com/yXZZGKZ79H — Tim Duffy™ (@TimDuffy) April 3, 2017

5. Just like the glory days.

https://twitter.com/deirdre_s17/status/848983149371691008

6. She's made a huge mistake.

I for one think Gob did an excellent job with Melania's official portrait pic.twitter.com/qErJGiHo5A — Herman Suplex (@falcon_show) April 3, 2017

7. Just in case she's hungry.

Melania's waiting to eat that Ring Pop pic.twitter.com/e1KiOnEHGC — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) April 3, 2017

8. Let's go to the mall.

after her session at glamour shots the first lady then crushed some pizza at Sbarro https://t.co/Vi3xkERnWt — Sarah Beattie (@nachosarah) April 3, 2017

9. Don't be a suppressive person.

The official Flotus portrait is more Scientology than Scientology. pic.twitter.com/ybgKL5uqWw — Rob Beschizza (@Beschizza) April 3, 2017

10. Someday we'll find the connection.

Anyone know why Melania Trump's portrait was taken in front of the Muppet Babies Window? pic.twitter.com/EOLfwfBggE — Sasha Stewart (@ArtfulStew) April 3, 2017

11. Forever young.

She’s not copying Michelle Obama this time, but stealing this style from a minor is just as bad! pic.twitter.com/26NbH4dwjn — Ben Goggin (@BenjaminGoggin) April 3, 2017

12. Keep it real.

This should be the official portrait for both. pic.twitter.com/DJ7KvaTtUR — BN (@NixBryan) April 3, 2017

13. In Donald's dreams.

The First Lady White House Portrait pic.twitter.com/KfU4eWEMdg — Beth S. (@Laurabeffy) April 3, 2017

14. She's a total Regina.

15. In a parallel universe.

16. On point AF.

Melania is upping her game 😩😩😳😳 pic.twitter.com/VUY6YozvIn — maddie/pinned if unf (@ONLYANGELOUlS) April 3, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.