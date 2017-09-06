Advertising

The greatest discourse in contemporary politics is found in the replies of a Trump's tweet.

First Lady Melania Trump, in a redundantly phrased tweet with redundancies, encouraging everyone to use Read a Book Day to read a book.

It's nice of her to explain what "read a book" means. The encouragement to spend the day doing what the day is called, plus the commentary that would look great on a kindergarten classroom carpet, inspired people to pitch the FLOTUS some new additions to her library.

People dusted off their trolling manuals and read books on how to snark.

Plus, is she has the misfortune of having to talk to her husband, people have some recommendations for him too.

Here's one that Barron might want to catch up on.

But who has the time to read these days?

