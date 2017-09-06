Advertising

The greatest discourse in contemporary politics is found in the replies of a Trump's tweet.

First Lady Melania Trump, in a redundantly phrased tweet with redundancies, encouraging everyone to use Read a Book Day to read a book.

On National #ReadABookDay I encourage everyone to read a book. Let every page educate you & take you on an exciting journey! — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) September 6, 2017

It's nice of her to explain what "read a book" means. The encouragement to spend the day doing what the day is called, plus the commentary that would look great on a kindergarten classroom carpet, inspired people to pitch the FLOTUS some new additions to her library.

Advertising

People dusted off their trolling manuals and read books on how to snark.

Might I recommend "The Handmaid's Tale" by Margaret Atwood? I think you'd really enjoy it. — Cody Heller (@codyhe11er) September 6, 2017

Like a science book or some climate change facts? 💁🏼‍♂️ — Bob (@BobbieChulo) September 6, 2017

Just curious what's the last book you read? — ((Molly Jong-Fast)) (@MollyJongFast) September 6, 2017

George Orwells 1984 may be appropriate... — Markus Rack (@MaRa_Publishing) September 6, 2017

you should start first! :) how about reading A People's History of the United States by Howard Zinn. — longhorn gal (@bachelorette76) September 6, 2017

Advertising

Reading the book you wrote for #ReadABookDay! Great work!! pic.twitter.com/3soQ7g9MU9 — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) September 6, 2017

Plus, is she has the misfortune of having to talk to her husband, people have some recommendations for him too.

Make sure your husband reads something that isn't a white nationalist Twitter account. — George Peterson (@petersongeorged) September 6, 2017

Advertising

Will you be reading The Cat in the Hat to your husband later? — Brigantian in Exile (@Wenxue2222) September 6, 2017

Assume your husband will be colouring his book. — TellyToday.com (@TellyToday_) September 6, 2017

Yes Melania, what an exciting journey it shall be! Does Donnie know how to read? Perhaps you can tutor him... start with this book. pic.twitter.com/vd3IO7fIaG — Pinky Tuscadero (@3steev) September 6, 2017

Advertising

Start with your husband and take away his phone and remote control. — Walt Kuiland (@MR1NDFL) September 6, 2017

@DannyZuker It's not a book, but perhaps Don Sr. could take a peek at the Constitution? Pretty signatures at the bottom! pic.twitter.com/vaLsfqxSsk — jodyllew (@Jodyllew) September 6, 2017

Here's one that Barron might want to catch up on.

Start by reading this to Donnie Boy's clan members. pic.twitter.com/CTa248m69g — Pinky Tuscadero (@3steev) September 6, 2017

But who has the time to read these days?

Advertising

I unfortunately won't have time for a book because I need to read every funny response to this moronic tweet. — Brook Lundy (@brooklundy1) September 6, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.