Advertising

Pamela Anderson tweeted a picture of a letter she recently got from First Lady Melania Trump and that's not even the weirdest part of the story.

@flotus

Dear Melania,

Thank you for your sweet note.

It is heartwarming to see you

manage your position with such beauty and grace.

Pamela pic.twitter.com/h9mmdqxp0h — Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) May 3, 2017

FLOTUS sent the Baywatch star a thank you card for gifting some swag faux-fur, and observers observed that Melania's signature is eerily similar to her husband Donald's.

Melania Trump letter to Pam Anderson. Why does her signature look like her husband's signature? pic.twitter.com/Wp7kf0CxLL — Yashar Ali (@yashar) May 3, 2017

Advertising

Handwriting analyst Sheila Kurtz told Yahoo! that "[Melania's] looks just like his, which is absolutely amazing."

Kurtz works with companies to scan prospective employees' handwriting for clues into their character. Like many things about the Trump marriage, Kurtz explains that having near-identical signatures is not normal.

Melania Trump's signature looks a lot like Donald's. pic.twitter.com/XHZkCrBN0w — Ned Donovan (@Ned_Donovan) May 3, 2017

"This is stylized," she explained. "Maybe they brought someone in to show her how to do it or [it’s] a stamp, but it is definitely stylized."

Advertising

While Melania Trump is known to copy Michelle Obama's words, she's seen here copying Donald Trump's style of writing.

Kurtz did discover some clues into Melania through that heart rate monitor of signature.

"When someone writes, and you can’t really read what they’re writing, they don’t want you to read them at all," she said.

"The first [letter], where it goes up into a point, that’s pretty sharp and direct and gets right to it. The downstrokes — those two lines in her last name — those are very sharp," Kurtz explained. Sharp, straight lines apparently means that someone is "a sharp thinker, a fast thinker, and picks up information quickly."

Advertising

She certainly picks up on things, alright.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.