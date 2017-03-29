Advertising

First Lady Melania Trump emerged from her literal golden tower to present awards for the International Women of Courage. It was brave of her to appear at such an event, when her husband Donald Trump's administration is so committed against both internationals and women.

First lady Melania Trump at the State Department: "The era of allowing brutality against women and children is over" https://t.co/zhRZwyjdXV — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 29, 2017

The First Lady made it through her speech, which has yet to be exposed as Michelle Obama's.

As Melania is married to (and is a mouthpiece for) President Trump, when many people take into account the Donald's words and deeds, Melania's "advocacy for women" rings hollow.

Advertising

Twitter did not hold back in their reactions.

1.

Melania Trump: "Wherever women are diminished, the entire world is diminished with them."



Earlier: pic.twitter.com/q7aluM6pbv — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) March 29, 2017

2.

https://twitter.com/lalalaneylane/status/847104638910263298

3.

Advertising

I'm really not interested in anything Melania Trump has to say at the moment. 10 years from now i'll read the ghostwritten tell-all. — loyal•2•days (@loyal2days) March 29, 2017

4.

Melania Trump's speech from a TelePrompTer is not convincing anyone that she really cares about anything she's reading. — aurso (@annurso) March 29, 2017

5.

Today @FLOTUS Melania Trump gave #womenofcourage awards to these activists. Guessing they forgot about that whole travel ban thing. pic.twitter.com/HOVpdSNXBL — Militia Etheridge (@MaryEmilyOHara) March 28, 2017

Advertising

6.

So far, Melania Trump's issues as First Lady have been: cyberbullying, literacy, and diminishing women. Up next: Not stiffing contractors? https://t.co/IVKZeER6eG — Joe Berkowitz (@JoeBerkowitz) March 29, 2017

7.

Melania Trump is a birther and no one disrespects women more than the freak she chose to marry.



Stop taking anything she says seriously. — John (@linnyitssn) March 29, 2017

8.

Melania Trump is fighter for equality. She believes that women tax payers should pay the same amount as male tax payers to keep her in NYC. — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) March 29, 2017

Advertising

9.

Bar is set so low that so long as Melania doesnt plagiarize & @realDonaldTrump reads off a TelePrompTer, their speeches are called a success pic.twitter.com/W0HlzPWaYG — Sergio Grant (@sgrant525) March 29, 2017

10.

Melania Trump cost you $69 million so far because she doesn't want to sleep with Donald. Here is she, hard at work to stop bullying. pic.twitter.com/01Q9Yzaprw — John (@linnyitssn) March 29, 2017

11.

Melania Trump now: "Wherever women are diminished, the entire world is diminished with them."



Donald Trump then: "Grab them by the pussy." — Shareblue (@Shareblue) March 29, 2017

Advertising

12.

13.

Melania Trump is 'honoring' women who've "given so much" while she just sits in her ivory tower and takes. #EmpowerWomen pic.twitter.com/AiBalsYVC5 — Raxy Nickels ✌🏽 (@yaheresthething) March 29, 2017

14.

When Melania® or Ivanka® speak up for women, it can only mean one thing: They have something new to sell them. pic.twitter.com/QMslChdZBr — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) March 29, 2017

Advertising

15.

Melania, since you're speaking at the International Women of Courage Awards, it sure would be nice if you condemned your husband's actions. — Michael, still here (@Home_Halfway) March 29, 2017

16.

Melania Trump just gave a good speech on women's rights and fighting for justice, that we are all equal. Has she met her husband? — dhdesigns (@dhdesigns) March 29, 2017

17.

Everything Melania Trump says is a script she doesn't believe

Everything Comrade Donald says is part of a con

They👏Are👏Conning👏You👏 — Emanuel Zbeda (@therealezway) March 29, 2017

Advertising

18.

Melania Trump speaking at the International Women of Courage Awards but isn't she married to...? Didn't get grab women by the.. ? Shameful. pic.twitter.com/8Q88iA3hkN — Awella (@Cheers_from_Lu) March 29, 2017

19.

Melania Trump is trending.



Is it about the billions of tax dollars wasted to keep her in NYC so Donald can avoid their sham of a marriage? — Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) March 29, 2017

20.

Funny how Melania Trump stands up there to honor women of courage while her husband takes away all they have accomplished. — Traci (@nasfan19) March 29, 2017

Advertising

Watch Melania Trump's full speech here:

.@FLOTUS: The time for empowering women around the world is now.#WomenOfCourage pic.twitter.com/9O2r434sf9 — Department of State (@StateDept) March 29, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.