Melania Trump's Valentine's Day tweet has a very glaring omission. People noticed.

You can learn a lot about a couple by how they celebrate Valentine's Day. For instance, if they make a whole big public display of it you could be left wondering if they're compensating for something, and if they don't make any display at all, well, that's also trouble.
It may come as a surprise to absolutely no one that First Lady Melania Trump's Valentine's Day message to the American people makes no mention of her beloved Donald.
Melania is spending the day with sick children at the National Institutes of Health, the budget of which Donald has consistently been trying to cut.
While Melania loved copying Michelle Obama's speech, her tweets don't resemble her predecessor's. Not even slightly.
Or check out Monsieur Justin Trudeau's tweet!
People perceived her omission of Trump as shade.
Absolutely love that she doesn't even mention her husband.— Alexandra (@apreslesfauxpas) February 14, 2018
"Happy Valentines Day to everyone except my flabby wet baby of a husband, who I hate."— Alexandra (@apreslesfauxpas) February 14, 2018
Hey @realDonaldTrump - this is what they call a totally deserved burn from wifey.— Peter Cassizzi (@Cassizzi) February 14, 2018
In our country, we traditionally spend this day with our spouses. Problems at home?— Thomas Cantwell (@AstoriaTom) February 14, 2018
Twitter also noted that V-Day falls on a day when Stormy Daniels is trending.
#AllQuietInTheLincolnBedroom #HushHushSweetStormy pic.twitter.com/fwbgy3IoWv— Harold Harcourt (@HaroldHarcourt) February 14, 2018
Happy #ValentinesDay to our wonderful FLOTUS and anyone who was paid 130k in hush money. pic.twitter.com/1DnkKLKJ5Y— Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) February 14, 2018
#ValentinesDay #MAGA https://t.co/SzeDY7TRj1— Tony Renner (@TonyRenner) February 14, 2018
@POTUS spending with you or Stormy you must be embarrassed and disgraced by scandal pic.twitter.com/bEzpoAvewP— Don's ManCave (@dbuck320) February 14, 2018
And while we're on the subject of children's healthcare...
Have you given any thought to the sheer terror that the parents of a sick child must be going through w/o the added stress of unaffordable, gutted, healthcare under this administration?— tiny dancer (@akatinydancer1) February 14, 2018
It must be tough to have been so publicly cheated on, and to have your husband fighting to end all the laws that likely got your parents into the country.
Treat yo self to another $64,600 taxpayer-funded trip to the spa, Melania. You deserve it.