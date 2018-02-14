Melania Trump's Valentine's Day tweet has a very glaring omission. People noticed.

You can learn a lot about a couple by how they celebrate Valentine's Day. For instance, if they make a whole big public display of it you could be left wondering if they're compensating for something, and if they don't make any display at all, well, that's also trouble.

It may come as a surprise to absolutely no one that First Lady Melania Trump's Valentine's Day message to the American people makes no mention of her beloved Donald.

Melania is spending the day with sick children at the National Institutes of Health, the budget of which Donald has consistently been trying to cut.

Looking forward to a very sweet afternoon visiting @theChildrensInn & celebrating Valentine’s Day with some kids at @NIH! #HappyValentinesDay — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 14, 2018

While Melania loved copying Michelle Obama's speech, her tweets don't resemble her predecessor's. Not even slightly.

Happy #ValentinesDay to my one and only, @BarackObama. To celebrate the occasion, I’m dedicating a little Valentine’s Day playlist to you! 💝 https://t.co/aHSQAL25mH — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 14, 2018

Or check out Monsieur Justin Trudeau's tweet!