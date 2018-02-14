Melania Trump's Valentine's Day tweet has a very glaring omission. People noticed.

Melania Trump's Valentine's Day tweet has a very glaring omission. People noticed.
Orli Matlow
Feb 14, 2018@6:00 PM
Advertising

You can learn a lot about a couple by how they celebrate Valentine's Day. For instance, if they make a whole big public display of it you could be left wondering if they're compensating for something, and if they don't make any display at all, well, that's also trouble.

It may come as a surprise to absolutely no one that First Lady Melania Trump's Valentine's Day message to the American people makes no mention of her beloved Donald.

https://media1.giphy.com/media/l2JhIjG7CbfFx7Fi8/giphy.gif

Melania is spending the day with sick children at the National Institutes of Health, the budget of which Donald has consistently been trying to cut.

While Melania loved copying Michelle Obama's speech, her tweets don't resemble her predecessor's. Not even slightly.

Or check out Monsieur Justin Trudeau's tweet!

Advertising

People perceived her omission of Trump as shade.

Advertising

Twitter also noted that V-Day falls on a day when Stormy Daniels is trending.

Advertising

And while we're on the subject of children's healthcare...

It must be tough to have been so publicly cheated on, and to have your husband fighting to end all the laws that likely got your parents into the country.

Advertising

Treat yo self to another $64,600 taxpayer-funded trip to the spa, Melania. You deserve it.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc