Melania Trump slams 'Vanity Fair' over 'shameful' profile we now want to read.

Melania Trump is calling bullshit on a Vanity Fair article about her that says "She didn't want [to be First Lady] come hell or high water." FLOTUS had her office create an official statement, saying that it's "shameful" that the media is writing "salacious and false stories meant to demean" her.

. @FLOTUS spokeswoman responds to me re @VanityFair @Sarahlellison piece reporting “come hell or high water” Melania Trump didn’t want to become First Lady: pic.twitter.com/9PUR310QF5 — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) November 27, 2017

The First Lady's office's full statement, which was given to CNN and Fox, reads,

Once again part of the liberal media, this time Vanity Fair, has written a story riddled with unnamed sources and false assertions. As a magazine tailored to women it is shameful that they continue to write salacious and false stories meant to demean Mrs. Trump, rather than focus on her positive work as First Lady and as a supportive wife and mother. As has been stated on the record many times before, she is honored by her role.

See? She's not miserable at all. That's all just your imagination. She's thrilled to be First Lady! She just doesn't allow her face to show it.