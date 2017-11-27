Melania Trump slams 'Vanity Fair' over 'shameful' profile we now want to read.

Melania Trump is calling bullshit on a Vanity Fair article about her that says "She didn't want [to be First Lady] come hell or high water." FLOTUS had her office create an official statement, saying that it's "shameful" that the media is writing "salacious and false stories meant to demean" her.
The First Lady's office's full statement, which was given to CNN and Fox, reads,
Once again part of the liberal media, this time Vanity Fair, has written a story riddled with unnamed sources and false assertions. As a magazine tailored to women it is shameful that they continue to write salacious and false stories meant to demean Mrs. Trump, rather than focus on her positive work as First Lady and as a supportive wife and mother. As has been stated on the record many times before, she is honored by her role.
See? She's not miserable at all. That's all just your imagination. She's thrilled to be First Lady! She just doesn't allow her face to show it.
Mrs. Trump's people slammed the article and its author, journalist Sarah Ellison, saying that it was “riddled with unnamed sources and false assertions," The Wrap reports.
The piece in question, titled, "'She Didn't Want This Come Hell or High Water': Inside Melania Trump's Secretive East Wing," implies that Mrs. Trump is unprepared for and less than psyched about her new role as First Lady of the United States.
Ellison writes, "There may never have been a First Lady less prepared for or suited to the role. “This isn’t something she wanted and it isn’t something he ever thought he’d win,” one longtime friend of the Trumps’ told me. “She didn’t want this come hell or high water. I don’t think she thought it was going to happen.”
But just look how happy she is now!
threatening to saying he would. Early Trump advisor Roger Stone told Ellison that in 2014, when Trump was seriously considering entering the race for the presidency, he consulted Mrs. Trump. Stone recalls, “She was very clearly the one who said, ‘Either run or don’t run.'" Stone paraphrased Mrs. Trump: "Your friends are tired of this striptease. Every four years you talk about it."
THANKS, FLOTUS!
This is not the first time the Trumps are taking exception to something printed in Vanity Fair. In 1991, Donald Trump, upset with a piece about him and his family written for the publication by Tina Brown, poured a bottle of wine down Brown's back at black-tie dinner at Tavern on the Green. So classy! At least the First Lady is sticking with statements and not throwing beverages (so far).