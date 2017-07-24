Advertising

Wax figures are really having their time in the spotlight. While some are good, like the one Kylie Jenner said fooled her family, some are…less than good, like the Beyoncé one that was unveiled on July 18. In the less than good category we now also have this wax figure of First Lady Melania Trump, which is on display at Spain's Museo de Cera de Madrid.

The figure of Melania, which was placed next to an already existing figure of Donald Trump, was modeled after how she looked on the night she gave her speech at the Republican National Convention. The dress looks pretty good, but um, what exactly is going on with Melania's hair and face?

Let's compare the statue to a picture of Melania Trump from that night.

Ohhh boy. Not good. Getty Images and Twitter: Museo de Cera de Madrid

On the left, the real Melania Trump. On the right, GAAAHHHH! A strangely off wax figure of Melania Trump that looks more like someone impersonating Melania. Well, a wax figure of someone impersonating her, because nothing about this seems particularly lifelike.

The statue's hairline is way off, making the it look like it's wearing a wig. And the highlights look way stronger than they do on Real Melania. The general incorrectness of the statue's hair and hairline changes the whole shape of the face.

That seems like a lot of cheek folds. Twitter: Museo de Cera de Madrid

Also, the statue's cheeks are full of weird folds that make her mouth look like it's surrounded by parentheses.

4 Julio, Fiesta Nacional de los EE.UU. Próximamente en el Museo la figura de la Primera Dama Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/tuo34HyYGn — Museo de Cera Madrid (@MuseoCeraMadrid) July 4, 2017

All in all, not the best job. Two out of five stars, would not view again.

