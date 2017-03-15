Advertising

I have no idea why you would want to do this, but you can now purchase overpriced salami, chocolate, wine and "beauty creams" that honor the First Lady of the U.S., Melania Trump. That's right, for just double the price that you'd pay for a comparable bottle of wine, you could be the proud (hey, I don't know your life) owner of a bottle of vintage "First Lady," that is, a wine made from a Blaufränkisch grape variety, courtesy of a Slovenia wine producer located near Melania Trump's hometown.

According to Decanter, the first 300 bottles of the stuff, which was being sold locally at Slovenia's Sevnica Castle gift shop, sold out in just three days. Now, another 2,000 bottles are ready to be sold to eager Melania fan, even though the only association she has with the wine is that she grew up in the same general area of Slovenia. And as for the salami, that processed meat is made from a rare breed of local pig. How exotic?

What do we do with this information? I don't know, if i were more of a nihilist, maybe I'd buy a bunch of it and then throw it in the trash. (At least I'd be supporting a small business, right?) If I were richer, maybe I'd buy a buy some of it and give it away to the needy. And if I were more artistically inclined, maybe I'd order boxes of the stuff and somehow use it as material to create a sculpture of Melania's face. But I'm none of those things, and I'm a vegetarian, so I don't even eat salami, nor do I feel the need to give my money to a random wine producer in Slovenia who is trying to make a buck off the fame of the First Lady (before they get sued, probably). Instead, I'll probably just ignore it and go on with my life.

