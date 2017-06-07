Advertising

Merriam-Webster has been a vital resource to #TheResistance, trolling Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump and making sure that the people have the words to interpret the madness.

We're still not over covfefe.

With its history of trollery, people are interpreting Wednesday's Word of the Day as shade (noun: A light comment with slight disrespect towards an individual.)

Hmm..."Lacking clarity of intelligibility." Sounds familiar.

Many things that President Trump does are incoherent, like fall asleep in the middle of the word "coverage," or flip-flop on basically every issue.

Twitter gets it loud and clear.

Let's see..."Trump's incoherent tweets are further evidence of his incompetence." Am I using it right? — Robyn Ripley (@robyn_1966) June 7, 2017

Will you run out of words before this whole sorry matter is over? — Laurie Fleming (@LaurieFleming) June 7, 2017

Every time you throw subtle shade me heart grows bigger. Thank you. — Jenzilla (@JenKoz4) June 7, 2017

The people are grateful, appreciative, pleased.

I never expected the Merriam-Webster Twitter account to be a much-needed voice of clarity in dark times. Grateful for your good work. — Brian Skutle (@skutlelemur) June 7, 2017

Stay tuned. Perhaps one of these days, the word of the day will be IMPEACH.



