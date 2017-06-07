Advertising

Merriam-Webster has been a vital resource to #TheResistance, trolling Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump and making sure that the people have the words to interpret the madness.

We're still not over covfefe.
With its history of trollery, people are interpreting Wednesday's Word of the Day as shade (noun: A light comment with slight disrespect towards an individual.)

Hmm..."Lacking clarity of intelligibility." Sounds familiar.

Many things that President Trump does are incoherent, like fall asleep in the middle of the word "coverage," or flip-flop on basically every issue.

Twitter gets it loud and clear.

The people are grateful, appreciative, pleased.

Stay tuned. Perhaps one of these days, the word of the day will be IMPEACH.

A good word to know, for no particular reason.
