Merriam-Webster's Dictionary had a rough night last night. As did much of America, as we lay awake, tossing and turning trying to figure out what "covfefe" means.

After President Donald Trump (we still can't believe it either) tweeted out an incomplete tweet with a glaring typo last night and then promptly went MIA for the rest of the night, many of us were left wondering if something had happened to him or if it was simply another clumsy miscalculation from a consistently clumsy, miscalculating president.

So of course, everyone looked to our favorite dictionary and tool of the #resistance, Merriam-Webster's Dictionary. But this new word #fail was too much even for Merriam-Webster, who have been brilliantly trolling the president and his cabinet since long before he took office. They took to Twitter at 1 am, in the midst of #covfefegate, and tweeted this:

Wakes up.

Checks Twitter.

.

.

.

Uh...

.

.

.

📈 Lookups fo...

.

.

.

Regrets checking Twitter.

Goes back to bed. — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 31, 2017

They wrote:

SAME.

But apparently not everyone went back to bed last night. Because Twitter quickly jumped in to help fill Merriam-Webster's shoes while they were asleep by defining "covfefe"...

...and using it in sentences for context.

According to this definition, I live in constant #covfefe. Is there a rehab or 12step program or something? — Nevertheless... (@thatianaviana) May 31, 2017

Sorry. #covfefe is a preexisting condition under the AHCA. 😢 — Seditious Patriot (@TrumperTrolling) May 31, 2017

Does touching the orb cause covfefe? Asking for a friend. — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) May 31, 2017

I think the Orb _is_ #covfefe! — Michael Cosgrove (@michaelcosgrove) May 31, 2017

Some people were actually trying to be helpful:

Yes, hello. Can you define "covfefe" for me please? — Adam Pierce (@ActuallyAGoat) May 31, 2017

What is the country of origin? Can you use it in a sentence? — Maureen Holt 🏁 (@MaureenHolt) May 31, 2017

United States. "Despite the constant negative press covfefe" — Adam Pierce (@ActuallyAGoat) May 31, 2017

Yeah, I walked right into that one, didn't I? — Maureen Holt 🏁 (@MaureenHolt) May 31, 2017

Others reminded Merriam-Webster they have to wake up eventually because we need them now more than ever.

WE NEED YOU NOW. — Feminist Jack London (@BlairBraverman) May 31, 2017

AND WE NEED YOU NOW 2NITE

AND WE NEED YOU MORE THAN EVER

AND IF YOU ONLY HOLD US TIGHT

WE'LL BE HOLDING ON FOREV- — bird protestor (@noirony) May 31, 2017

The fate of words hangs in the balance right now.

He broke the dictionary. He broke words. — Dennis Perkins (@DennisPerkins5) May 31, 2017

Did Donald Trump BREAK LANGUAGE???

NO other US president in history has managed to 'break' words in the same way. Unpresidented. — Nuclear Football (@EuphoricEuler) May 31, 2017

Other than Merriam-Webster, apparently no one was asleep last night.

They'd all had too much covfefe.

I'm straight up too jacked on covfefe to sleep. PERIOD. @seanspicer #JaredKushner — Todd Simmons (@NYCSimmons) May 31, 2017

PLEASE SAVE US ALL, MERRIAM-WEBSTER.

Luckily, a bright-eyed, bushy-tailed Merriam-Webster was awake and back on Twitter this morning at 8 am with a whole new #WordOfTheDay for us. But it's not the word (or "word") anyone was expecting.

The word is "whirligig."

And Twitter is NOT having it.

OH COME ON — Ben Breier (@misterdisco) May 31, 2017

I guess I'll have to disagree with it being it the word of this very day. — najodleglejszy (@najodleglejszy) May 31, 2017

Advertising

you missed the opportunity for A+ sass with "coverage," @MerriamWebster #covfefe — Margie Housley (@margiehousley) May 31, 2017

But others think Merriam-Webster have already done their part for covfefe and it's time to move on.

No, they had the best tweet on it a few hours ago, didn't even have to use the word. Had me laughing all morning. — DrMomMeowzalot (@DrMomMeowzalot) May 31, 2017

And anyway, covfefe isn't even in the Dictionary.

I know what you're thinking, but they can't pick words that aren't in the dictionary! — Kyle D (@kynakwado) May 31, 2017

At least.... not yet.

But before we assume Merriam-Webster has given up on the #resistance, let's take a look at their definition of "whirligig":

WHIRLIGIG [noun] WER-lih-gig

1: a child's toy having a whirling motion

2 a: one that continuously whirls or changes

Advertising

b: a whirling or circling course (as of events)

Yeah, that pretty much sums up 2017. Well played, again, Merriam-Webster.

