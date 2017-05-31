Merriam-Webster's Dictionary had a rough night last night. As did much of America, as we lay awake, tossing and turning trying to figure out what "covfefe" means.
After President Donald Trump (we still can't believe it either) tweeted out an incomplete tweet with a glaring typo last night and then promptly went MIA for the rest of the night, many of us were left wondering if something had happened to him or if it was simply another clumsy miscalculation from a consistently clumsy, miscalculating president.
So of course, everyone looked to our favorite dictionary and tool of the #resistance, Merriam-Webster's Dictionary. But this new word #fail was too much even for Merriam-Webster, who have been brilliantly trolling the president and his cabinet since long before he took office. They took to Twitter at 1 am, in the midst of #covfefegate, and tweeted this:
They wrote:
Wakes up. Checks Twitter. . . . Uh... . . . Lookups fo... . . . Regrets checking Twitter. Goes back to bed.
SAME.
But apparently not everyone went back to bed last night. Because Twitter quickly jumped in to help fill Merriam-Webster's shoes while they were asleep by defining "covfefe"...
...and using it in sentences for context.
Some people were actually trying to be helpful:
Others reminded Merriam-Webster they have to wake up eventually because we need them now more than ever.
The fate of words hangs in the balance right now.
Did Donald Trump BREAK LANGUAGE???
Other than Merriam-Webster, apparently no one was asleep last night.
They'd all had too much covfefe.
PLEASE SAVE US ALL, MERRIAM-WEBSTER.
Luckily, a bright-eyed, bushy-tailed Merriam-Webster was awake and back on Twitter this morning at 8 am with a whole new #WordOfTheDay for us. But it's not the word (or "word") anyone was expecting.
The word is "whirligig."
And Twitter is NOT having it.
But others think Merriam-Webster have already done their part for covfefe and it's time to move on.
And anyway, covfefe isn't even in the Dictionary.
At least.... not yet.
But before we assume Merriam-Webster has given up on the #resistance, let's take a look at their definition of "whirligig":
WHIRLIGIG [noun] WER-lih-gig
1: a child's toy having a whirling motion
2 a: one that continuously whirls or changes
b: a whirling or circling course (as of events)
Yeah, that pretty much sums up 2017. Well played, again, Merriam-Webster.