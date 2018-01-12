Merriam-Webster spoke for all of us with their response to Trump's 'shithole' comments.

Merriam-Webster spoke for all of us with their response to Trump's 'shithole' comments.
Orli Matlow
Jan 12, 2018@5:08 PM
Advertising

The dictionary is the official reference book of the resistance (suck it, thesaurus!). They're always on point subtweeting current events with their Word of the Day, and today's seems very much inspired by Shithole-gate.

Reprehensible. Can you use that in a sentence?

"The president's vulgar words about people from Hispanic and African nations were absolutely reprehensible and indicative of his reprehensible views."

People are applauding the shade of it all.

Not just any shade—educational shade.

Advertising

Other good words for today include:

  • Racist
  • Embarrassing
  • Offensive
Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc