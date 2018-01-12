Merriam-Webster spoke for all of us with their response to Trump's 'shithole' comments.

The dictionary is the official reference book of the resistance (suck it, thesaurus!). They're always on point subtweeting current events with their Word of the Day, and today's seems very much inspired by Shithole-gate.

Reprehensible. Can you use that in a sentence?

"The president's vulgar words about people from Hispanic and African nations were absolutely reprehensible and indicative of his reprehensible views."

It should be repeated that Republican representatives who refuse to repudiate reprehensible repugnancy are repulsive and replaceable. — Sonya Lewis (@Sonya_A_Lewis) January 12, 2018

People are applauding the shade of it all.

Definition of Shade? Merriam-Webster. — Lynlee Ropp (@SofaKingHappee) January 12, 2018

Not just any shade—educational shade.

Educational shade — Meg Bee, Stable Genius🐴 (@onedankmom) January 12, 2018

I've never loved the dictionary as much as I have this year. @MerriamWebster — Stacey (@nursegalmom) January 12, 2018