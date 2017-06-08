Advertising

Today's episode of "world leaders trolling the US president" comes to us from below the still wall-less border in Mexico. Former Mexican president Vicente Fox has trolled President Donald Trump in a hilariously salty video, chock full of f-bombs, attacking him for his plan to "make Mexico pay" for the border wall. He also hits the president where it hurts: his taco bowls.

Much like a taco with extra salsa picante, this one is going to sting.

You can watch the glorious statement here:

Dear @realDonaldTrump: Here's a friendly reminder from @VicenteFoxQue that Mexico will not pay for your wall. pic.twitter.com/Osg8ZUYLlG — Super Deluxe (@superdeluxe) June 7, 2017

Advertising

"Mexico will not pay for the fucken wall," begins Fox in the video, holding up a sign to affirm his point. He continues:

Hola, Donald. It is me, Vicente, coming to you from Mexico, where the best taco bowls are made. Actually, these are shit. They are not even Mexican. Why is the bowl made out of tortilla? Just eat a fucken taco. At the former President of Mexico, I want to speak directly to you, the current President of the Electoral College of the United States, because we need to get something straight between our two countries. And it isn't going to be a fucken wall. Donald, under no circumstances will we pay for this stupid, useless, racist monument.

Advertising

Can I get a fucken amen?

Fox's "taco bowl" burn was of course a direct response to Trump's notorious taco bowl tweet from last year, when he claimed to "love Hispanics!"

Happy #CincoDeMayo! The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics! https://t.co/ufoTeQd8yA pic.twitter.com/k01Mc6CuDI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2016

(The man gained enough votes to become President after tweeting this, so chew on that for a few seconds.)

Fox also poked some major holes in Trump's deranged plan to build a wall at the US-Mexico border. "This wall isn't going to stop anyone who really wants to cross the border," he said, holding up a picture of a ladder (LOL). "You're going to build a 25 billion dollar wall that can be defeated by a $25 ladder?"

Advertising

The video has been a huge hit on Twitter, wracking up thousands of retweets, with some calling it the "greatest video ever made":

"Isnt that a better legacy than a pointless wall of hate?" YES. @VicenteFoxQue You are wonderful. — I Speak Machine (@TaraBusch) June 7, 2017

This is great. I hope he sees this and gets it. thanks for trying @VicenteFoxQue BRAVO! — TY SIMPKINS (@TYSIMPKINSactor) June 8, 2017

@PMansfield02 This is the greatest video ever made. #DumpTrump — Frustrated Ape (@Frustrated_Ape) June 7, 2017

Advertising

If there's one better, I've not seen it 😊 👏👏👏 — Never NoWay NoHow ☮ (@Shmeeeeeee) June 7, 2017

Agreed! Share with everyone on the planet. — Frustrated Ape (@Frustrated_Ape) June 7, 2017

I have said it before Vicente Fox is, EL PRESIDENTE!

I would give everything I own to have a man with those qualities run USA!

Everything. — Beo Bachter (@kaysintBB) June 7, 2017

And you may need Google translate for this next burn, but trust us, it will be worth your time:

Gracias por explicar Espero que esta cara naranja burro entiende. — Paula Bel (@RealPaulaBel) June 8, 2017

Advertising

The video was so good, people want Fox to bring this heat to a regular podcast:

Can this be a weekly video podcast??? pic.twitter.com/opa77LHgcB — Patrice Pannell (@patricepannell5) June 7, 2017

We just want to say thank you/gracias to Vicente Fox. For the laughs, the heat, and the hot tip that all we need to get over a border wall is a ladder. We'll keep that in mind when we all start fleeing the US for Mexico.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.