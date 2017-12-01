Twitter is freaking out over Michael Flynn pleading guilty for lying to the F.B.I.

Oh boy, here we go!

On Friday, the first domino in the Trump/Russia investigation fell when news broke that the president's former national security adviser, Michael T. Flynn, is expected to plead guilty to lying to the F.B.I. about a conversation with the Russian ambassador last December.

According to the (failing) New York Times, Flynn will enter the plea when he appears in federal court in Washington at 10:30 a.m. Flynn will then plead guilty to one one count of making false statements, indicating that the former general is now cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Flynn is the first Trump administration official and the fourth person connected to the Trump campaign to be charged as part of Mueller's $5 million probe.

