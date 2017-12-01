The Russia investigation is coming to a head. This is what we know so far.

Orli Matlow
Dec 01, 2017@4:41 PM
President Trump's former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has plead guilty to making false statements to the FBI about his conversations with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. As part of the plea deal, Flynn has officially agreed to cooperate with the special counsel, which is lawyerspeak for the fact that HE'S GONNA SPILL THE TEA!!!!

https://media3.giphy.com/media/3ohhwFYSrTyY68j7vW/giphy.gif
Flynn right now.
giphy

This is the hardest of news—fancy legal drama of the highest order—so allow me to explain what's going on via GIFs from RuPaul's Drag Race.

Here's what Flynn lied about.

https://media0.giphy.com/media/ZkZA0AJIuluU/giphy.gif
I read the court documents so you don't have to.
giphy

According to the court docs, after Obama announced sanctions against Russia for interfering with the damn election, Flynn called up the Trump transition and asked "what, if anything, to communicate to the the Russian ambassador."

https://media0.giphy.com/media/To8hf78hjylBS/giphy.gif
This is a big deal—it implicates Trump and his inner circle. They can no longer play dumb.
giphy
After discussing the situation with an unnamed senior Trump transition official, Flynn called up the Russian ambassador and "requested that Russia not escalate the situation" with regards to retaliating against Obama's sanctions. The implication is that the Trump administration would rescind the Obama's penalties.

The senior Trump transition official that Flynn spoke to before communicating this to Russia? It’s reported to be none other than Jared Kushner.

https://media3.giphy.com/media/l0HlRfEXw97PWEtlS/giphy.gif
"Stay calm, Russia. We'll fix this later."
Giphy

The court docs then say that there were conversations with MULTIPLE members of the transition team and Michael Flynn. PLURAL.

https://media3.giphy.com/media/12wLKdiofIvjMI/giphy.gif
Coordinating Russia strategy like...
giphy

Now the drama in the court right now isn't that Flynn did these things, it's that he lied about it to the FBI.

On January 24th, soon after the inauguration and while he was serving as National Security Advisor, Flynn falsely told the FBI that he did not ask the Russian ambassador not to retaliate.

https://media0.giphy.com/media/j0gCisiH3PWqk/giphy.gif
giphy
After the call, the Russians didn't make a move. And after the Russians didn't make a move, Trump tweeted....this.

https://media2.giphy.com/media/3o8dp2cv0maNhgvrXy/giphy.gif
giphy

Flynn also lied to the FBI about calls he made to Russia and other countries regarding a United Nations Security Council resolution on Israeli settlements.

https://media1.giphy.com/media/PH1OoAn3t3s64/giphy.gif
When you don't want the FBI to know that you've been calling other countries about a UN vote.
giphy
He also lied on multiple documents with the Department of Justice about his contacts with foreign governments.

https://media3.giphy.com/media/Ux8Sqc2Vm2MaA/giphy.gif
He failed to state on Foreign Agents Registration Act filings that he worked on a project to benefit the Republic of Turkey.
giphy

ABC reported that as part of his guilty plea, Flynn is prepared to share all he knows about Trump's actions with regards to the Russians, which reportedly include directing his staff to make contact.

https://media1.giphy.com/media/BmZIZIT3OeajK/giphy.gif
giphy

Flynn was facing heavier charges than making false statements, and the fact that he was charged with such a relatively minor crime suggests that he made a hella good deal with prosecutors so they'll go easy on him.

And unlike the previously indicted Paul Manafort, Trump's campaign manager, Flynn's participation extends to activity once the gang moved into the White House.

As Duke University law professor Lisa Kern Griffin told Vox, "To receive a cooperation deal of this sort, he needs to be providing information about higher-value targets than himself. We can only speculate about who those targets are, but news reports indicate that Flynn’s testimony could implicate other members of the administration, including the president, in some coordination with the Russian government during the campaign."

Is this the beginning of the end? The end of the beginning? Stay tuned.

https://media2.giphy.com/media/GizFH3X5TdHYA/giphy.gif
