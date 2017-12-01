The Russia investigation is coming to a head. This is what we know so far.

Advertising

President Trump's former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has plead guilty to making false statements to the FBI about his conversations with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. As part of the plea deal, Flynn has officially agreed to cooperate with the special counsel, which is lawyerspeak for the fact that HE'S GONNA SPILL THE TEA!!!! giphy This is the hardest of news—fancy legal drama of the highest order—so allow me to explain what's going on via GIFs from RuPaul's Drag Race. Here's what Flynn lied about. giphy According to the court docs, after Obama announced sanctions against Russia for interfering with the damn election, Flynn called up the Trump transition and asked "what, if anything, to communicate to the the Russian ambassador." giphy

Advertising

After discussing the situation with an unnamed senior Trump transition official, Flynn called up the Russian ambassador and "requested that Russia not escalate the situation" with regards to retaliating against Obama's sanctions. The implication is that the Trump administration would rescind the Obama's penalties. The senior Trump transition official that Flynn spoke to before communicating this to Russia? It’s reported to be none other than Jared Kushner. Giphy The court docs then say that there were conversations with MULTIPLE members of the transition team and Michael Flynn. PLURAL.

Advertising

giphy Now the drama in the court right now isn't that Flynn did these things, it's that he lied about it to the FBI. On January 24th, soon after the inauguration and while he was serving as National Security Advisor, Flynn falsely told the FBI that he did not ask the Russian ambassador not to retaliate. giphy

Advertising

After the call, the Russians didn't make a move. And after the Russians didn't make a move, Trump tweeted....this. Mueller’s team says Flynn spoke w/an official on Trump's transition team who was at Mar-a-Lago on 12/29/16 to discuss what to say to Russian ambassador. This tweet the next day from POTUS looks bad for...POTUS. pic.twitter.com/UiUU3h1bzN — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) December 1, 2017 giphy Flynn also lied to the FBI about calls he made to Russia and other countries regarding a United Nations Security Council resolution on Israeli settlements. giphy

Advertising

He also lied on multiple documents with the Department of Justice about his contacts with foreign governments. giphy ABC reported that as part of his guilty plea, Flynn is prepared to share all he knows about Trump's actions with regards to the Russians, which reportedly include directing his staff to make contact. ABC News’ @BrianRoss reports that Flynn is prepared to testify President Trump directed him to make contact with Russians https://t.co/Mtt1n8DYi0 — Joy Lin (@joyindc) December 1, 2017

Advertising

Flynn signed his cooperating agreement *yesterday.*



He agrees to cooperate “completely” with Mueller and turn over “all evidence of crimes” he knows about. pic.twitter.com/5DI4i7WglC — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) December 1, 2017 giphy Flynn was facing heavier charges than making false statements, and the fact that he was charged with such a relatively minor crime suggests that he made a hella good deal with prosecutors so they'll go easy on him. And unlike the previously indicted Paul Manafort, Trump's campaign manager, Flynn's participation extends to activity once the gang moved into the White House.

Advertising

As Duke University law professor Lisa Kern Griffin told Vox, "To receive a cooperation deal of this sort, he needs to be providing information about higher-value targets than himself. We can only speculate about who those targets are, but news reports indicate that Flynn’s testimony could implicate other members of the administration, including the president, in some coordination with the Russian government during the campaign." Is this the beginning of the end? The end of the beginning? Stay tuned.