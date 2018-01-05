'Fire and Fury' author Michael Wolff unleashes on Trump in new interview.

Michael Wolff is defending himself against Donald Trump's attacks, and he is not holding back.

Wolff is the author of the highly anticipated book, Fire and Fury— a tell-all account and behind-the-scenes look into the first nine months of Trump's White House. Initially the book was set to be released next week, but due to high demand, the book is on sale as of today. According to NBC News, it reached No. 1 on the Amazon best-seller list Wednesday.

If Trump's tweets are any indication, the president is already stressing about the upcoming release:

I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist. Look at this guy’s past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2018

Additionally, Trump's attorney Charles Harder issued a letter to Wolff and his publisher demanding that the book not be published. Meanwhile, juicy excerpts from Fire and Fury have been shared across the internet all week, including some pretty damning quotes from former White House Chief Strategist, Steve Bannon (hence: 'Sloppy Steve').

On Friday morning, the day of the book release, Wolff appeared on Today with Savannah Guthrie and insisted that Trump did give him access to the White House, and he has the recordings to prove it.

Furthermore, he had some harsh words for the president, calling him "a man who has less credibility than anyone who walks on Earth."