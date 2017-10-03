October 3rd, 1992: a power couple was born.
A quarter of a century later, the incredible Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are celebrating 25 years of marriage, and dang, we just love them so much.
In honor of their wedding anniversary, Michelle shared a sweet throwback photo from the couple's wedding, 25 years ago to the day. "Happy 25th anniversary @barackobama," Michelle captioned a black and white photo. "A quarter of a century later, you're still my best friend & the most extraordinary man I know. I 💕 you."
Do things like this make anyone else want to fall in love? Anyone?
Several other photos from the Obamas' wedding have circulated the internet before, but this shot appears to be a new one, unearthed from the Obamas' deep underground vaults.
Michelle's tweet quickly raked in the likes, and many responded expressing their admiration for the former first couple.