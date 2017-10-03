Advertising

October 3rd, 1992: a power couple was born.

A quarter of a century later, the incredible Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are celebrating 25 years of marriage, and dang, we just love them so much.

In honor of their wedding anniversary, Michelle shared a sweet throwback photo from the couple's wedding, 25 years ago to the day. "Happy 25th anniversary @barackobama," Michelle captioned a black and white photo. "A quarter of a century later, you're still my best friend & the most extraordinary man I know. I 💕 you."

Happy 25th anniversary @barackobama. A quarter of a century later, you're still my best friend & the most extraordinary man I know. I 💕 you. pic.twitter.com/y0nevQmatB — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 3, 2017

Do things like this make anyone else want to fall in love? Anyone?

Several other photos from the Obamas' wedding have circulated the internet before, but this shot appears to be a new one, unearthed from the Obamas' deep underground vaults.

Michelle's tweet quickly raked in the likes, and many responded expressing their admiration for the former first couple.

When I see what we had and what we have now I feel like crying. 😭😭😭 — Yola D. (@IAMYOLI713) October 3, 2017

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO MY PRESIDENT AND FIRST LADY 💕 — Cara 👽 (@ddlxziam) October 3, 2017

MUM AND DAD — hs 霖 (@TwiceDidThat) October 3, 2017

Happy Anniversary to an exemplary couple. And y'all are adorable, too. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fNpTKfdguY — Texas Blue Dot (@tx_blue_dot) October 3, 2017

No anniversary tweet from Barack yet, but here's hoping he drops yet another frame-able photo by the end of the day.

