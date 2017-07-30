Advertising

We all know Michelle Obama as an awesome mom, but she's not letting anyone forget about her awesome mom. Obama's mother, Marian Robinson, celebrated her birthday this weekend, and Michelle's tribute to her has the Twitter-sphere getting a tad emotional.

On Saturday night, the former first lady posted a sweet birthday message for her mom to Twitter, along with an old photo of the two of them together.

Happy Birthday Mom! Your unconditional love has made me who I am today. You are my rock. My ❤️. I'll always be your Miche. I love you. pic.twitter.com/37flZSKJ98 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 30, 2017

(Side note: Can we talk about how much young Michelle looks like Sasha?)

Michelle's touching tribute melted the hearts of the internet, and made many people nostalgic for the days the Obamas were in the White House.

You are missed. Your family is missed. Class in the oval office is missed. — 🦄 εlιzαβε†h 🦄 (@eleesabet) July 30, 2017

Does Sasha sure look like you! Your grace, brilliance and thoughtfulness are so missed. You guys are loved! Thank you for all you did. — Melissa Kingsley (@mbkingsley333) July 30, 2017

I miss kindness and love in the White House. https://t.co/oNJpnwfLr8 — Mike Monteiro (@monteiro) July 30, 2017

Twitter just has a lot of feelings about this, okay? Happy birthday, Mrs. Robinson!

