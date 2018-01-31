Michelle Obama describes her total confusion over the gift Melania Trump gave her.

Just over a year ago, Michelle Obama provided us with a meme representative of a large number of Americans' emotions for the next three years when Melania Trump handed her a gift on Inauguration Day.

Michelle Obama's Tiffany box moment pic.twitter.com/aQdSdim3Lf — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 20, 2017

It was an awkward moment, to say the least.

Michelle Obama is all of us pic.twitter.com/j7cxCujbCH — Vix Meldrew (@VixMeldrew) January 20, 2017

the only good moment of this inauguration is michelle jim-facing the camera like "why did she give me this box" pic.twitter.com/WoGAWfKS0l — jomny sun (@jonnysun) January 20, 2017

The former First Lady has previously explained how she was trying to hold back her emotions on leaving behind her home during this moment. In an interview with Ellen Degeneres—her first interview since leaving the White House—Michelle Obama described the moment in more detail.

“Well, there’s all this protocol. I mean, this is like a state visit, so they tell you that you’re going to do this, they’re going to stand here. Never before do you get this gift, so I’m sort of like okay, what am I supposed to do with this gift?"