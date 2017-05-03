Advertising

On January 20, the day Donald Trump was inaugurated as president, the internet exploded with memes. There was Trump's tantrum about the size of the crowd, Kellyanne Conway's terrible outfit, the baker who subtly trolled Trump with a cake, and even George W. Bush's poncho trouble. But perhaps the most impactful meme was Michelle Obama's supposed side-eye when interacting with Donald and Melania Trump.

The arc of Michelle Obama's side-eye shade bends toward justice pic.twitter.com/HCjC9Ham4W — Brentin Mock (@brentinmock) January 20, 2017

Things got especially awkward when Melania presented her with a gift.

Michelle Obama might be more over the inauguration than I am. pic.twitter.com/YB4eSPaaXh — Cole Ledford (@ColeLedford11) January 20, 2017

Michelle's meme status instantly went from legendary to ULTRA-legendary.

But last week, while speaking at the American Association of Architects convention, the former first lady finally explained what was going through her mind when she made those iconic sourpuss faces. As it turns out, she wasn't upset about seeing the Trumps at all. She was just holding back her emotions at leaving the home where she and her daughters had lived for eight years.

So that moment of transition, right before the doors opened and we welcomed in the new family, our kids were leaving out the back door in tears, saying goodbye to people…

In reality, her expression was indeed related to Donald Trump, but not in the way everyone imagined.

I didn't want to have tears in my eyes because people would swear I was crying because of the new president.

Although this certainly bursts the bubble of everyone who loves political shade-throwing, it does make a lot of sense. It wouldn't be in character for Michelle Obama, a first lady who always epitomized class, to suddenly subvert the peaceful transfer of power by mean mugging for the cameras.

We still don't know what was in that Tiffany box that Melania gave her, however. And we'll never know what face Michelle made when she opened it in private.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.