Mika Brzezinski, one of the targets of President Donald Trump's angry morning tweets, is clapping back at Trump in a tweet of her own. This morning, Trump referred to Joe Scarborough's Morning Joe co-host (and fiancée) as "low I.Q. Crazy Mika" (which is not very catchy, as far as nicknames go). So, in response, Brzezinski tweeted a picture of the back of a Cheerios box that reads "Made For Small Hands."

Ooooh, Trump HATES when people mock his teeny tiny hands. Nice one, Mika! Twitter thought so, too.
Someone get Donald Trump on the phone and see if he wants directions to the local burn unit, because he just got roasted.

But seriously:

