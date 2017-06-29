News > Politics
Mika Brzezinski strikes back at Trump and his body parts.
Mika Brzezinski, one of the targets of President Donald Trump's angry morning tweets, is clapping back at Trump in a tweet of her own. This morning, Trump referred to Joe Scarborough's Morning Joe co-host (and fiancée) as "low I.Q. Crazy Mika" (which is not very catchy, as far as nicknames go). So, in response, Brzezinski tweeted a picture of the back of a Cheerios box that reads "Made For Small Hands."
June 29, 2017
Oh? The #shade... lol pic.twitter.com/qXSnoyKABR— Brandon Gates (@TheBGates) June 29, 2017
Tell him Mika! Don't come for you unless you send for him!! #BakerActTrump— Leslie Wimes (@womenonthemove1) June 29, 2017
.....perfect. pic.twitter.com/lMQvkKkqj5— Bruno Amato (@BrunoAmato_1) June 29, 2017
You are tremendous and Donald is a piece of shit who is going to jail and that’s all you need to know. #TeamMika— Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) June 29, 2017
If it doesn't work out with @Morning_Joe will u marry me? Y/N— Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) June 29, 2017
QUEEN pic.twitter.com/AAuiyrSR5p
Someone get Donald Trump on the phone and see if he wants directions to the local burn unit, because he just got roasted.
But seriously:
It’s a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job.— MSNBCPR (@MSNBCPR) June 29, 2017