Mika Brzezinski, one of the targets of President Donald Trump's angry morning tweets, is clapping back at Trump in a tweet of her own. This morning, Trump referred to Joe Scarborough's Morning Joe co-host (and fiancée) as "low I.Q. Crazy Mika" (which is not very catchy, as far as nicknames go). So, in response, Brzezinski tweeted a picture of the back of a Cheerios box that reads "Made For Small Hands."

Ooooh , Trump HATES when people mock his teeny tiny hands. Nice one, Mika! Twitter thought so, too.

Tell him Mika! Don't come for you unless you send for him!! #BakerActTrump — Leslie Wimes (@womenonthemove1) June 29, 2017

You are tremendous and Donald is a piece of shit who is going to jail and that’s all you need to know. #TeamMika — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) June 29, 2017

If it doesn't work out with @Morning_Joe will u marry me? Y/N



QUEEN pic.twitter.com/AAuiyrSR5p — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) June 29, 2017

Someone get Donald Trump on the phone and see if he wants directions to the local burn unit, because he just got roasted.

But seriously: It’s a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job. — MSNBCPR (@MSNBCPR) June 29, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.