This just in: Former Trump advisor Mike Flynn wins Snitch Of The Year award for offering to testify about the Republicans' contact with Russia, as long as he's granted immunity from prosecution. (Hint: That mean's he's probably committed some crimes he doesn't want to go to jail for.)

The statement, which was issued on Thursday night by Flynn's lawyer, doesn't list specific terms, the New York Times reports, but includes that "no reasonable person, who has the benefit of advice from counsel, would submit to questioning in such a highly politicized, witch-hunt environment without assurances against unfair prosecution."

And while experts have cautioned onlookers from reading too much into Flynn's demand for immunity, we know that Flynn at least had several phone conversations with a Russian ambassador last year, and that he misled White House officials about that fact. And obviously, the first thing Twitter is going to do is read into it. Here are some of the funniest initial reactions to the news that Flynn is ready to 'fess up, provided he doesn't have to suffer for it.

Crowd chanting: "Lock her up! Lock her up!"

Mike Flynn, trying to modify the chant: "--and give Mike immunity! --and give Mike immunity!" — Matt Roller (@rolldiggity) March 30, 2017

So apparently Mike Flynn just told the FBI he'll testify in exchange for immunity. https://t.co/bvC45v5354 pic.twitter.com/daDMlW9hGf — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) March 30, 2017

Mike Flynn, the guy who chanted lock her up is looking for immunity from prosecution. pic.twitter.com/x85yQHkC8h — May Brian (@mabri1741) March 30, 2017

i hope mike flynn knows that getting immunity causes autism — joe mande (@JoeMande) March 30, 2017

Give that rat Mike Flynn immunity. Give him whatever the heck he wants! I will personally throw in a novelty mug. pic.twitter.com/fUDOiuSLr4 — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) March 31, 2017

Mike Flynn asking for immunity has the same feeling as when the Patriots won the coin flip in OT of the Super Bowl. — Dave Barabas (@Dave_Barabas) March 30, 2017

Trying to remember if anyone else who blocked me on Twitter has ever turned state's evidence but I think Mike Flynn is the first — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) March 31, 2017

❤️❤️❤️Love u so much Mike Flynn ❤️❤️❤️ — billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 30, 2017

if trump wants to scare mike flynn he should do what they did in the godfather but instead of a horse's head use kellyanne conway — Sarah Beattie (@nachosarah) March 31, 2017

Mike Flynn, Paul Manafort, Carter Page, Devin Nunes, trump and all other colluding traitors right now: pic.twitter.com/Og4AtvRnxd — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) March 30, 2017

I leave twitter for a couple hours and Mike Flynn gets criminal immunity to testify? Jesus Christ how am I supposed to keep up? — Jesse Berney (@jesseberney) March 31, 2017

Gonna be really disappointed when all Mike Flynn has is the front two pages of Trump's 2005 tax return — ᴍᴀᴛᴛ ᴊᴀᴍᴇs (@_Matt_James_) March 30, 2017

Sean Spicer's next press conference after Mike Flynn revelations become public knowledge. pic.twitter.com/mQ5YVsXUIf — hairysteve20 (@hairysteve20) March 30, 2017

Sean Spicer tomorrow: Mike Flynn? Didn't he work for Obama? I'm not sure what he has to do with us — Mazel Tov Cocktail (@AdamSerwer) March 30, 2017

Mike Flynn, September 2016: "When you are given immunity, that means that you have probably committed a crime."https://t.co/bC3u01CIeX pic.twitter.com/peo7nkOGup — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 30, 2017

NEWS NEXT WEEK: "Mike Flynn has died of a sudden heart attack caused by a bullet."

TWITTER: "We'll never know if it was a conspiracy." — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) March 31, 2017

Exclusive look at Mike Flynn pic.twitter.com/nKEH4N2kAD — Zito (@_Zeets) March 30, 2017

Sean Spicer tomorrow: Mike Flynn? No idea who that person is. Next question — Dexter Hart (@DexterHart) March 30, 2017

"for another pit sandwich and some tater salad, I'll go a few more" - mike flynn — Desus Nice (@desusnice) March 30, 2017

