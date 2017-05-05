Former Arkansas governor and current blathering old man Mike Huckabee likes to make jokes on Twitter. There is only one problem— he really sucks at it.
In his latest attempt, Huckabee tweeted out this purposely distasteful "joke" about Cinco de Mayo, a Mexican holiday that commemorates the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.
Okay, so Huckabee is very obviously trying stir up controversy with broad stereotypes about Mexicans for no other reason than to just be an ass. Makes you long for the good ol' days when politicians at least pretended not to be racist, doesn't it?
Luckily, people on Twitter (who are actually funny) had some pretty good rebuttals to Huckabee's unfunny tweet:
Although Cinco De Mayo is observed to commemorate an unlikely military defeat over French forces in 1862, many Americans mark the holiday by wearing racially insensitive costumes, guzzling alcohol and eating inauthentic Mexican food at chain restaurants. Nowadays, many like to exploit Mexican culture as they chant "build a wall!"
The irony.
Remember when we thought things couldn't get weirder than this Cinco de Mayo tweet?
Stick to politics, Huckabee. Oh wait, you were no good at that either.
Maybe just go away?