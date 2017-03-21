Mike Huckabee, former Governor of Arkansas and Fox News whoopee cushion slowly letting out air, spent his Tuesday afternoon making truly bad jokes. Really, terribly, quite bad jokes. Some have called them "dad jokes," but they're really "bad jokes." See, that's a dad joke.
Commenting on the hearing for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, Huckabee's offered the following zingers:
Lots of people make lots of really dumb jokes on Twitter. That's why it's just astounding that this bad comedy is powerful enough to attract the attention of so many actually funny people.
Luckily, some humor has come out of the Mike Huckabee jokes, in the form of reactions from said funny people to the said unfunny Mike Huckabee.
Here's where this fun, stupid story takes a very dark turn. Horrifying, but important to point out, is the fact that many people are dragging Huckabee for something his son allegedly did at a Boy Scout camp in 1998.
Reportedly, Huckabee's son killed a dog. A lot of the Twitter responses to Huckabee focus on this horrifying thing. We don't want to post those jokes, but if you explore the trending topic—you'll come across them.
So suffice to say, if you are terrible at comedy, and you have a demon in your closet as absolutely terrible as that one, maybe save your terrible jokes for your terrible private parties. This tidy moral applies only to Mike Huckabee.
In conclusion, Mike Huckabee is not a comedian.