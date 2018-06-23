Mike Huckabee's extremely racist morning tweet is probably not what Jesus would've done.

"Nancy Pelosi introduces her campaign committee for the take back of the House," wrote Huckabee, next to a photo apparently showing Latin American gang members.
For some context, ICYMI: President Donald Trump has been ripping families apart at the border and keeping children in cages. To help justify his actions, he continues to lie, including pushing a fake narrative that he's trying to protect the country from Mexican gang MS-13, with the Democrats' help.
Cool lies, bro.
Huckabee, who has been a vocal supporter of Trump ever since his daughter became the president's professional lying mouth-piece, is clearly trying to tie Nancy Pelosi to Latin American gang members due to her support for softer immigration policies.
The tweet is racist, false, and insulting to Latin American refugees and immigrants, the vast majority of whom come to the U.S. to seek a better life, often escaping brutal poverty and violence back home.
As this woman perfectly articulated:
People are calling out Huckabee for the explicit racism of the tweet, and they're not holding back:
Many are pointing out the hypocrisy of this stance for someone whole political platform revolved around his Christianity:
We should hardly be shocked by Huckabee's racism at this point. On Cinco de Mayo, he tweeted a racist (and lazy) joke: "For Cinco de Mayo I will drink an entire jar of hot salsa and watch old Speedy Gonzales cartoons and speak Spanish all day. Happy CdMayo!"
Ah, yes. Racism, separation of families, refusing help to refugees and putting children in cages: just what Jesus would have done! 😐😐
