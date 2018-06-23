Mike Huckabee's extremely racist morning tweet is probably not what Jesus would've done.

Mike Huckabee is an unfortunate combination of things: a racist old man who thinks he's a comedian, but without the kind of daughter (or son) who would call him out for these things. Which is why when the former Arkansas Governor was compelled to tweet this at 8 am on a Saturday morning, someone should have called him to say "DAAAAD! TAKE THAT TWEET DOWN RIGHT NOW! YOU'RE EMBARRASSING ME AND AMERICA," but, sadly, no one did:

Nancy Pelosi introduces her campaign committee for the take back of the House. pic.twitter.com/yKDhkVubck — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 23, 2018

"Nancy Pelosi introduces her campaign committee for the take back of the House," wrote Huckabee, next to a photo apparently showing Latin American gang members.

For some context, ICYMI: President Donald Trump has been ripping families apart at the border and keeping children in cages. To help justify his actions, he continues to lie, including pushing a fake narrative that he's trying to protect the country from Mexican gang MS-13, with the Democrats' help.