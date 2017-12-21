Dictionary.com trolls Mike Pence by giving him the perfect nickname.

No joke: in 2017, dictionaries have consistently been heroes of #TheResistance.

giphy

Merriam-Webster consistently trolled Trump for his many typos.

counsel: ⚖ a lawyer appointed to advise and represent in legal matters

council: 🙋an assembly or meeting for consultation or discussion — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 8, 2017

And Dictionary.com threw the utmost shade at Ivanka Trump with its pick for word of the year.

And now, the lexicographers (it's a word—look it up in the dictionary) have come for Vice President Mike Pence.

Wednesday's cabinet meeting turned into a circle-jerk stroking the ego of Dear Leader President Trump, and VP Pence really Penced out and delivered a prayer. A PRAYER.

Good Lord, you need to watch this. After Ben Carson's Prayer, Mike Pence actually delivered a prayer of thanks to Trump. Must watch. pic.twitter.com/sAq9OQnQT9 — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 20, 2017

According to The Washington Post, Pence's benediction included a compliment for Trump every twelve seconds.