Dictionary.com trolls Mike Pence by giving him the perfect nickname.

Orli Matlow
Dec 21, 2017@5:37 PM
No joke: in 2017, dictionaries have consistently been heroes of #TheResistance.

Merriam-Webster consistently trolled Trump for his many typos.

And Dictionary.com threw the utmost shade at Ivanka Trump with its pick for word of the year.

And now, the lexicographers (it's a word—look it up in the dictionary) have come for Vice President Mike Pence.

Wednesday's cabinet meeting turned into a circle-jerk stroking the ego of Dear Leader President Trump, and VP Pence really Penced out and delivered a prayer. A PRAYER.

According to The Washington Post, Pence's benediction included a compliment for Trump every twelve seconds.

Dictionary.com saw this insane, banana republic-y production as both a learning and shade-throwing opportunity.

The word you're looking for is sycophant.

Self-seeking? Check.

Servile flatterer? Check.

Fawning parasite? Check check check.

He probably doesn't even praise Mother every twelve seconds.

Beware of double entendres, Mr. Vice President.
Giving nicknames is totally Trump's thing, but the dictionary (the dictionary!!!) has successfully beat him at his own game.

