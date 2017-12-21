Dictionary.com trolls Mike Pence by giving him the perfect nickname.

No joke: in 2017, dictionaries have consistently been heroes of #TheResistance.
Merriam-Webster consistently trolled Trump for his many typos.
And Dictionary.com threw the utmost shade at Ivanka Trump with its pick for word of the year.
And now, the lexicographers (it's a word—look it up in the dictionary) have come for Vice President Mike Pence.
Wednesday's cabinet meeting turned into a circle-jerk stroking the ego of Dear Leader President Trump, and VP Pence really Penced out and delivered a prayer. A PRAYER.
According to The Washington Post, Pence's benediction included a compliment for Trump every twelve seconds.
Dictionary.com saw this insane, banana republic-y production as both a learning and shade-throwing opportunity.
The word you're looking for is sycophant.
Self-seeking? Check.
Servile flatterer? Check.
Fawning parasite? Check check check.
Academic shade. I love it.
He probably doesn't even praise Mother every twelve seconds.
Giving nicknames is totally Trump's thing, but the dictionary (the dictionary!!!) has successfully beat him at his own game.