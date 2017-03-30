Advertising

Mike Pence, Vice President and Soon-To-Be President of the United States is sparking discussion over the internet for his strict views of the relationship between fidelity and food. An illuminating Washington Post profile of his wife Karen Pence reveals her husband's rules for interacting with other women:

In 2002, Mike Pence told the Hill that he never eats alone with a woman other than his wife and that he won’t attend events featuring alcohol without her by his side, either.

Mike Pence, an adult man, cannot be trusted to be alone with another woman if there's—gasp!—food involved. This indicates that the Vice President exclusively views women as thirst traps and seductresses, not other humans you could simply work with and speak to.

Advertising

In true Internet fashion, people were disturbed and angry by these facts, and other people were angry that people were disturbed.

Giphy

The first set of the #discourse was people pointing out why this so-called righteousness is actually problematic.

Advertising

The points were also made in joke form, of course.

Advertising

Advertising

And then there was a backlash, by people defending Mike Pence for his retrograde way of viewing interacting with women. For many other people, fidelity also includes a ban on unsupervised dining.

Advertising

And a backlash to the backlash.

Advertising

This is the Internet. Stay tuned for the next tidbit as this cycle continues forever.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.