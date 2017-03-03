Advertising

Vice President Mike Pence used a private email account to "conduct public business" while governor of Indiana, according to a report from the Indy Star published Thursday night.

The story has the makings of another scandal in the Trump administration, as a top elected official has been revealed to use AOL.

Why is anybody shocked that Pence uses an email provider from the 90s when his views are from the 1300s? #PenceEmails — Jeremy Anderson (@cynicaljeremy) March 3, 2017

Worse than that, for some observers, is the fact that Mike Pence's email was actually hacked last summer, and that Pence discussed "sensitive information" about his personal security, terrorist attacks, and FBI arrests on the AOL account.

Advertising

If you're having flashbacks to the Hillary Clinton email scandal that dominated news cycles for months—congratulations, you're only human.

So I guess it was never really "But her emails!" it was "But she's female!" #PenceEmails — OhNoSheTwitnt 🏳️‍🌈 (@OhNoSheTwitnt) March 3, 2017

As Mike Pence's Washington office defends the vice president, they've said that "Mr. Pence fully complied with Indiana law regarding email use and retention," according to the Indy Star. Of course, the FBI found that Clinton, too, had committed no crime in her use of a private email during an investigation in July.

Advertising

That was never going to stop prominent Republicans from calling for more and more investigation into whether or not she mishandled sensitive information. Like this guy, in October:

.@realDonaldTrump and I commend the FBI for reopening an investigation into Clinton's personal email server because no one is above the law. — Mike Pence (@mike_pence) October 28, 2016

The Pence office is trying to draw a distinction between the two email controversies, according to Politico, saying that Clinton had an entire private server, rather than just an email account, and that Pence didn't have the same security clearance as Clinton—so he couldn't have mishandled "classified" information.

Advertising

Still, Pence's record on Clinton's private email during the campaign was extreme. Compounding the hypocrisy is the fact that the Indiana governor's office reportedly cannot release all of his private emails because of "information the state deemed too sensitive."

All these facts have made retweeting Pence's October tweet extremely satisfying for many, and you can expect the following to dominate your timeline until the next scandal. Fortunately, it seems like there's always a new one to keep those hot takes piping fresh.

Advertising

Hey, FBI! Mike Pence would like you to investigate him now. Because no one is above the law.#PenceEmails pic.twitter.com/Hke2kLyqwY — Donald J Orwell (@DonaldJOrwell) March 3, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.