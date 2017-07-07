Advertising

Mike Pence toured NASA's Kennedy Space Center on Thursday, and he just couldn't keep his hands to himself. Look at the photo below. You'll notice a sign that says "DO NOT TOUCH" in capital letters, adorning something marked as "critical space flight hardware."

Then you'll notice Mike Pence's veiny white hand, touching.

He's like a little kid flaunting the rules for fun. And it is fun, Mike Pence. It's really fun.

Advertising

Pence looked left. Then right. Mother wasn't anywhere around. He smiled to himself. He would touch pic.twitter.com/3WHJ3sGkvh — Jason Miller (@longwall26) July 7, 2017

"Mother," aka the nickname Mike Pence has for his wife, wouldn't approve of this brazen rule breaking. After all, Pence has two strict directives: "he never eats alone with a woman other than his wife and... he won’t attend events featuring alcohol without her by his side, either."

If he'll break the touching rule, who knows what kind of lunch shenanigans he'll get into next?

1.

Suddenly I understand why he won't have dinner with a woman who isn't his wife. pic.twitter.com/Vk2BLDRadR — shauna (@goldengateblond) July 7, 2017

Advertising

2.

3.

4.

Mike Pence touching the thing that says in big red block letters "DO NOT TOUCH" is basically white privilege in a single image. pic.twitter.com/8gMDM6Me9X — O General My General (@rideatdawn) July 7, 2017

5.

For some reason, seeing Pence touch the thing that said DO NOT TOUCH made me think of this #FarSide cartoon.

Just me? pic.twitter.com/AVeSK6tBiM — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) July 7, 2017

Advertising

6.

7.

In Pence's defense, "DO NOT TOUCH" is in quotes. pic.twitter.com/E6AXhxICnn — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) July 7, 2017

8.

Pence tours NASA

Sign:"Do not touch"

He can't stop, touches anyway

This is why Mother won't let him alone with girlspic.twitter.com/hoFwZkhgw6 — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) July 7, 2017

9.

sign: Do Not Touch!

Pence: *touches*

Mother: This is why you are not allowed to dine with ladies. pic.twitter.com/m5EeofAf9q — TSD (@TGSD64) July 7, 2017

Advertising

10.

Pence:....Shiny

Rubio:The sign says "Do Not Touch" Mike!

Pence:....Shiny pic.twitter.com/vyBqZBiBZd — St Peter (@stpeteyontweety) July 7, 2017

11.

U can't touch th—HEY WHAT THE HELL MIKE pic.twitter.com/PQluMoc0YW — Peter Durfee (@Durf) July 7, 2017

12.

13.

I just wanted to be a part of that moment all right pic.twitter.com/MZWo6m2I9N — Peter Durfee (@Durf) July 7, 2017

Advertising

14.

15.

16.

Mike Pence to NASA: "You telling me 'do not touch' is like Jesus telling me 'do not judge' -- amiright?" pic.twitter.com/WRQPIbYYsD — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) July 7, 2017

17.

Advertising

18.

This looks like an appalled face. pic.twitter.com/njIygeTZyT — Coy Woolard (@coylums) July 7, 2017

19.

20.

Once again this administration ignores science pic.twitter.com/DuHfArE24P — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) July 7, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.