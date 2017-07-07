Mike Pence toured NASA's Kennedy Space Center on Thursday, and he just couldn't keep his hands to himself. Look at the photo below. You'll notice a sign that says "DO NOT TOUCH" in capital letters, adorning something marked as "critical space flight hardware."
Then you'll notice Mike Pence's veiny white hand, touching.
He's like a little kid flaunting the rules for fun. And it is fun, Mike Pence. It's really fun.
"Mother," aka the nickname Mike Pence has for his wife, wouldn't approve of this brazen rule breaking. After all, Pence has two strict directives: "he never eats alone with a woman other than his wife and... he won’t attend events featuring alcohol without her by his side, either."
If he'll break the touching rule, who knows what kind of lunch shenanigans he'll get into next?