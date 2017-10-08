Advertising

Vice President Pence flew to Indianapolis today to attend a Colts game. When a few players sat and kneeled during the national anthem, he promptly left.

"I left today's Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem," Pence wrote on Twitter. President Trump also weighed in, confirming the fact that he asked the VP to leave the game (and, in true Trump fashion, taking credit for the idea.)

I left today's Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem. — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

Advertising

I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and @SecondLady Karen. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

The walkout is highly suspected to be a predetermined stunt. CNN reports that pool reporters were told "there may be an early departure from the game" and asked to remain outside the football stadium.

As some on Twitter are pointing out, flying to and from Indiana with a full cadre of secret service agents, staff, and reporters perhaps isn't the wisest way to be spending taxpayer dollars.

Advertising

Wait. This was orchestrated to make a point? That's not an inexpensive thing to do. https://t.co/Ze5jDw4Ifu — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) October 8, 2017

Pence 's own anthem protest was staged (his press contingent was told no need to leave the bus) and cost taxpayers at least $250K https://t.co/ksVhecb8I5 — Dennis Johnson (@MobyLives) October 8, 2017

Obviously, Twitter has begun the pile on. Remember when Pence got booed out of Hamilton? This is almost as good.

Calm down, guys. Pence wasn't protesting the NFL, he just had to run and slap the birth control out of some lady's hand. — Bryan Miller (@realbryanmiller) October 8, 2017

If Mike Pence's NFL stunt isn't absolute proof that "pulling out early" never works, I don't know what is. #HandsOffMyBC — Danielle Campoamor (@DCampoamor) October 8, 2017

Advertising

This football stunt is Mike Pence's biggest viral moment since enabling an HIV outbreak in Indiana — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) October 8, 2017

im for anything that makes mike pence leave places. — Open Mike Eagle (@Mike_Eagle) October 8, 2017

NFL players kneel during national anthem, Mike Pence walks out of game in protest.



The KKK march in Charlottesville, the @VP says NOTHING. — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) October 8, 2017

As frustrating as this latest stunt is, let's all look at the silver lining: maybe the Administration is so distracted by football that they'll forget to engage in a nuclear war. We can dream!

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.