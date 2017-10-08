Vice President Pence flew to Indianapolis today to attend a Colts game. When a few players sat and kneeled during the national anthem, he promptly left.
"I left today's Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem," Pence wrote on Twitter. President Trump also weighed in, confirming the fact that he asked the VP to leave the game (and, in true Trump fashion, taking credit for the idea.)
The walkout is highly suspected to be a predetermined stunt. CNN reports that pool reporters were told "there may be an early departure from the game" and asked to remain outside the football stadium.
As some on Twitter are pointing out, flying to and from Indiana with a full cadre of secret service agents, staff, and reporters perhaps isn't the wisest way to be spending taxpayer dollars.
Obviously, Twitter has begun the pile on. Remember when Pence got booed out of Hamilton? This is almost as good.
As frustrating as this latest stunt is, let's all look at the silver lining: maybe the Administration is so distracted by football that they'll forget to engage in a nuclear war. We can dream!