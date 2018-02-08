Mike Pence insists he's not homophobic in an attempt to support a gay Olympian who already snubbed him twice.

Orli Matlow
Feb 08, 2018@4:54 PM
It's wild that there are still "firsts" happening in 2018, but here we are. Adam Rippon is the first openly gay athlete to represent the United States at the Winter Olympics, and he's standing up for an America that he believes in (and believes in him).

Back in January, Rippon was asked how he felt about Vice President Mike Pence leading the official US delegation to the opening ceremonies.

"You mean Mike Pence, the same Mike Pence that funded gay conversion therapy?" Rippon told USA Today. "I’m not buying it."

As Governor of Indiana, Pence signed a "religious freedom" law that has been used to discriminate against LGBT people. In 2006, while he was in Congress, Pence said that being gay was a choice and gay marriage will lead to "societal collapse." Donald Trump reportedly joked that Pence wants to "hang" all gay people. But despite his statements and policies, Pence is pushing back against allegations that he's a homophobe.

On Wednesday, USA Today reported that Pence's team invited Rippon to meet the veep, but he turned them down. Rippon noted that he might reconsider after he competes, but before the skate of his life, he doesn't need the distraction.

He told the paper:

“If I had the chance to meet him afterwards, after I’m finished competing, there might be a possibility to have an open conversation,” Rippon said in the interview last month. “He seems more mild-mannered than Donald Trump. … But I don’t think the current administration represents the values that I was taught growing up. Mike Pence doesn’t stand for anything that I really believe in.”

“I don’t think he has a real concept of reality,” Rippon said of Pence. “To stand by some of the things that Donald Trump has said and for Mike Pence to say he’s a devout Christian man is completely contradictory."

LGBT advocates applauded Rippon's decision.

And now Pence is pushing back. Proving that his boss Trump as completely rubbed off on him, he called this reporting "fake news."

The 18-year-old story refers to Pence signaling support for funding conversion therapy on his 2000 campaign website.

He then tweeted out to Rippon directly.

Some people aren't buying it.

Pence may support Rippon's skating, but he certainly doesn't support his right to get a job, get married, get healthcare coverage, the list goes on and on.

If only Mike Pence cared as much about not hurting queer people as he apparently does about not seeming like a homophobe.

One thing's for certain: Rippon is going to be spending the next few weeks on the rink, with or without a Pence meet n' greet.

Slay, Adam! Get that gold!

