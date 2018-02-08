Mike Pence insists he's not homophobic in an attempt to support a gay Olympian who already snubbed him twice.

It's wild that there are still "firsts" happening in 2018, but here we are. Adam Rippon is the first openly gay athlete to represent the United States at the Winter Olympics, and he's standing up for an America that he believes in (and believes in him).

giphy

Back in January, Rippon was asked how he felt about Vice President Mike Pence leading the official US delegation to the opening ceremonies.

"You mean Mike Pence, the same Mike Pence that funded gay conversion therapy?" Rippon told USA Today. "I’m not buying it."

As Governor of Indiana, Pence signed a "religious freedom" law that has been used to discriminate against LGBT people. In 2006, while he was in Congress, Pence said that being gay was a choice and gay marriage will lead to "societal collapse." Donald Trump reportedly joked that Pence wants to "hang" all gay people. But despite his statements and policies, Pence is pushing back against allegations that he's a homophobe.