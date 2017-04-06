Advertising

A Secret Service agent tasked with defending Vice President Mike Pence has been "suspended from official duties," according to CNN, after police caught him leaving a hotel after an alleged meeting with a sex worker.

After his arrest on charges of solicitation, the agent "self-reported his arrest to the Secret Service" and was suspended from duty and placed on administrative leave, according to CNN.

The agent was off-duty while he stayed at the Maryland hotel, and was caught after a hotel manager suspected illicit activity in his room and alerted the authorities.

Mike Pence is notoriously conservative when it comes to issues of sex, as in he refuses to eat alone with any woman besides his wife, Karen Pence, and he will not consume alcohol at any event she does not attend. It's safe to say that the vice president's relationship with this Secret Service officer, if he returns to service, will be strained.

This isn't the first time the Secret Service has been caught up in a scandal with sex workers. In 2012, 11 Secret Service agents tasked to protect President Obama were placed on administrative leave for "misconduct."

