The Washington Post released an illuminating profile about Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence and apparently "one of Trump's staunchest defenders overall." Besides featuring a hilarious photograph of Mike Pence holding a massive umbrella and sporting an all-denim suit, the piece is worth a read for this intriguing nugget about their marriage:
In 2002, Mike Pence told the Hill that he never eats alone with a woman other than his wife and that he won’t attend events featuring alcohol without her by his side, either.
The Hill article isn't currently available on the newspaper's website, so we have precious little context for the anecdote. But at face value, the revelation about Mike Pence's "Mother" (Mike Pence calls his wife "Mother") seems to confirm the very male Trump administration's lack of self-control around women. At the very least, it exhibits Pence's very old-fashioned, sign-legislation-about-women-without-a-woman-in-the-room world view.
This makes Mike Pence look like a man so uncomfortable with women that he can't even have dinner or a drink with a friend before it crosses a personal moral boundary. Is the man capable of any platonic relationships with the opposite sex? Or does he live his entire life as overused comedy premise?
This has led to some hilarious, and some not-so-hilarious, ideas about Mike Pence.