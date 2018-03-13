Mike Pompeo's salary. How much is he making as Secretary of State?

A White House career can be over in a flash under the Trump administration with now ex-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson being the latest on Trump's team to get his walking papers. Considering how short the tenure has been for some of Trump's other staff, Tillerson lasting a year was actually kind of impressive. In his place, Trump as appointed former director of the Central Intelligence Agency, Mike Pompeo.
Pompeo has had a distinguished career thus far and brings a wealth of experience to the Trump administration, so the big question is...
What is Mike Pompeo's salary as Secretary of State?
To get an idea of this, we need to look at a few things. How much Tillerson was making in the position and how much Pompeo was making before getting the new job title.
Prior to joining the White House, Tillerson was raking in gobs of cash as CEO and Chairman of ExxonMobil Corporation. Yep, every time you filled up your car with gas at an Exxon or Mobil gas station you were adding to his ridiculous $24.3 million salary. The big bucks salary easily put Tillerson among the top 200 highest-paid CEOs.
One doesn't join the White House staff for the money — not when you're earning enough to buy multiple private islands anyway — you take the job because it's the freaking White House.
Tillerson took a significant pay cut with the job, taking home around the figure of $203,700 for the year he was on staff, according to CNN. Mere chump change when you're used to seeing a few extra zeros on your paycheck. It should be noted that his net worth though is a hefty $325 million.
Now, let's look at what sort of salary Mike Pompeo was pulling in before being tapped by the Donald. On paper, Pompeo certainly seems more qualified for the job of Secretary of State than an oil tycoon. Pompeo graduated top of this class from West Point military academy and later graduated from Harvard Law School.
In 2016, Pompeo had a net worth of $266,510 and in 2017 was appointed CIA Director by Trump, with a reported yearly salary of $185100. Pompeo's base salary during his time as a member of the House of Representatives was $174,000. With personal assets estimated at $345,000 in 2014, Pompeo and Tillerson have about as much financially in common as Jay-Z and a Waffle House waitress.
Mike Pompeo's salary estimate as Secretary of State...
Considering that the top of Trump's appointees pull in $205,700, Pompeo will probably receive a salary very similar to Tillerson's and somewhere between $200k and $205k a year. As a side note, Hillary Clinton only made $186,000 as Secretary of State under the Obama administration.