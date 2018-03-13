Mike Pompeo's salary. How much is he making as Secretary of State?

A White House career can be over in a flash under the Trump administration with now ex-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson being the latest on Trump's team to get his walking papers. Considering how short the tenure has been for some of Trump's other staff, Tillerson lasting a year was actually kind of impressive. In his place, Trump as appointed former director of the Central Intelligence Agency, Mike Pompeo.

Pompeo has had a distinguished career thus far and brings a wealth of experience to the Trump administration, so the big question is...

What is Mike Pompeo's salary as Secretary of State?

To get an idea of this, we need to look at a few things. How much Tillerson was making in the position and how much Pompeo was making before getting the new job title.

Getty

Prior to joining the White House, Tillerson was raking in gobs of cash as CEO and Chairman of ExxonMobil Corporation. Yep, every time you filled up your car with gas at an Exxon or Mobil gas station you were adding to his ridiculous $24.3 million salary. The big bucks salary easily put Tillerson among the top 200 highest-paid CEOs.

One doesn't join the White House staff for the money — not when you're earning enough to buy multiple private islands anyway — you take the job because it's the freaking White House.