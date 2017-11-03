Mila Kunis reveals that she's been trolling Mike Pence on a monthly basis.

On Thursday night's episode of Conan, actor (and Bad Moms star) Mila Kunis revealed that she's been trolling Vice President Mike Pence on a monthly basis by setting up a recurring donation to Planned Parenthood in his name.

Well, it's not so much a troll or a prank as it is a statement. She explained to host Conan O'Brien, “I disagreed with some of the stuff that Pence was doing and was trying to do." So, in an attempt to remind Pence that “there are women out there in the world that may or may not agree with his platform,” Kunis decided to set up a monthly donation to nonprofit organization Planned Parenthood in his name.

Ha! Well played, Ms. Kunis.