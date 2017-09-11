Advertising

Miss Texas, Margana Wood, may not have won the Miss America Pageant Sunday night (the title went to Miss North Dakota Cara Mund), but she did win over the hearts of a lot of the audience based on her answer during the Q&A segment.

Wood was asked if she thought of the way that President Donald Trump handled the violence in Charlottesville, VA. The exact question was,

Last month a demonstration of neo-Nazis, white supremacists and the KK in Charlottesville, VA turned violent and a counter-protester was killed. the president said there was shared blame with "very fine people on both sides." Were there? Tell me yes or no and explain.

Wood's answer, which earned her cheers from the crowd, was,

I think that the white supremacist issue, it was very obvious, that it was a terrorist attack. And I think that President Donald Trump should’ve made a statement earlier addressing the fact, and in making sure all Americans feel safe in this country. That is the number one issue right now.

As Miss Texas, Wood's platform, "You Belong," took on bullying and support inclusion for all. In an interview with Houston's Out Smart magazine, Wood said that she's working towards creating a "judgment-free generation." She explained, "‘You Belong’ empowers communities to foster a judgment-free attitude where people respect differences and value kindness—a place where everyone feels like they belong and are accepted.”

