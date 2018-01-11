Married Missouri governor allegedly took a racy pic of his mistress for blackmail.

On Wednesday, KMOV reported that the married governor of Missouri, Eric Greitens admitted that he was having an affair. He allegedly used a racy picture to try to blackmail his mistress into keeping quiet about it. Greitens and his wife Sheena issued a statement, saying, “Eric took responsibility and we dealt with this together honestly and privately.”

KMOV obtained a recording in which a woman says she had a sexual interaction with Greitens, and that he threatened to blackmail her. The woman's ex-husband provided KMOV with the tape and other details, saying the relationship between his now ex-wife and Greitens took place in March 2015, and that Greitens took a picture of her during the encounter to possibly use later for leverage.

The woman was recorded unknowingly by her now ex-husband. On the tape, the woman apparently says Greitens committed "horrible and disgusting" actions. While she was allegedly blindfolded, she saw a flash, and knew that Greitens had taken a picture of her. He reportedly told her, "You're never going to mention my name, otherwise there will be pictures of me everywhere."

In the tape, the woman also says that Greitens apologized to her after their interaction, and also told her he'd deleted the picture.

Ironically, the Republican Greitens, who was elected in 2016, made being a family man a big part of his campaign. His campaign announcement began with, “I’m Eric Greitens, I’m a Navy SEAL, native Missourian and most importantly, a proud husband and father."